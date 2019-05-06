Denver Nuggets 116-112 Portland Trail Blazers: Three takeaways from Game 4

The Denver Nuggets’ big three were all clicking in a crucial 116-112 Game 4 victory in Portland to even the Western Conference semifinals at two games apiece.

Down 2-1 in the series, the Nuggets couldn’t afford to drop another game on the road before heading back home for Game 5. Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokić and Paul Millsap inspired a gutsy performance by Denver as the trio combined for 76 points. The game also saw the return of clutch Will Barton, who hit two critical 3-pointers down the stretch in the final four minutes of the game.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is proud of resilience shown by his players after a heartbreaking four-overtime loss on Friday night.

"To come in here and win this game 36 hours after losing in four overtimes, [it] speaks to just how tough we are," Malone said.

Murray would lead all scorers with 34 points on 10-for-20 shooting, including 11 of 11 from the charity stripe. CJ McCollum continued his strong showing in the second round as he had 29 points to lead the Trail Blazers. The Nuggets’ difference in turnovers was a major factor on Sunday as the team forced 14 turnovers, converting them into 18 points.

GAME 5 TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW

Here are the three takeaways from Game 4:

Blue Arrow firing

Prior to the Western Conference semifinals, Murray talked about his excitement in having a chance to match wits against a superstar in Trail Blazers Damian Lillard. In Game 4, the 22-year-old Murray more than held his own. In typical Murray fashion, he quickly moved on from Friday’s four-overtime loss to deliver his second consecutive 30-point performance – the first Nugget to do so in the postseason since Carmelo Anthony in 2010.

In the opening seconds of the game, Murray launched up a behind-the-backboard attempt with the shot clock about to expire. That shot, like many of the Canadian’s attempts in the first quarter, would swish through the net.

WOW

WOW

WOW Jamal gets us started with a unbelievable shot! pic.twitter.com/ipvMfcHxRe — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 5, 2019

Murray has been one of the most effective players in the NBA postseason in clutch scoring, but he was firing from early on in Sunday’s game. He poured in 13 points in the opening 12 minutes on 5-for-6 shooting.

Murray kept it up in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. He would hit eight of his 12 free throws and score 12 points in the final 12 minutes.

Malone praised Murray's determination and is excited about his point guard's future.

"It shows you Jamal Murray has a tremendous amount of grit and toughness," Malone said. "When you think about how young we are, going on the road and winning a tough Game 4 in a hostile environment and for Jamal to be the centerpiece of that, it's been phenomenal. It's our 11th playoff and in our wins, Jamal's stats are off the charts."

He added, "If you're a Nuggets fan, how excited are you about this team now? More importantly, how are excited are you about our future? We have a chance to be a really good team for many, many years and Jamal is going to be a really big part of that."

Jokić brilliant…again

Malone often talks about just how much observers of the NBA postseason are taking Nikola Jokić’s playoff performances for granted. And he’s right as the Serbian’s nearly nightly triple-doubles are unheralded and almost, dare it be said, expected. Still, when Jokić’s inaugural postseason campaign is all said and done, it can only be summed up in one word: Extraordinary.

Less than 48 hours after setting the all-time record for minutes played by a center in a game at 65, Jokic wouldn’t let fatigue affect his dominance. Jokić had another triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and added two steals, continuing his all-around excellence in the postseason.

The center’s biggest assist of the night might have come in the final three minutes of the game. Lillard had hit two free throws and cut the score to 99-98. Jokić’s went into the low post where he was doubled and spotted an open Will Barton behind the arc. The center kicked it out to the small forward, who hit the timely three. After that moment, Jokic would hand out three consecutive dimes, with two coming to Gary Harris and the other being another three from Barton.

Malone lauded his All-Star center's ability to make intelligent plays down the stretch.

"Nikola Jokić is a great player because you know why? Because he makes every one of his teammates better," Malone said. "He raises their level of play."

Jokić had an injury scare in the final minute of the game as he appeared to tweak his ankle. He would fight through it to help seal the Nuggets win. What a postseason by the 24-year-old.

Bully on the Block

Paul Millsap’s steady influence was a big reason why the Nuggets almost came with a win in Game 3. He would make sure there would be no almost in Game 4.

The 13-year veteran had an efficiently effective offensive game, tuning in 21 points on 6 of 10 shooting. His feathery touch around the rim was unstoppable at times, especially in the third quarter. Millsap went 4-for-4, including two from downtown, to spark a 14-6 run to give the visitors a 84-77 edge entering the final 12 minutes of the game.

"He was huge," Murray said about Millsap's third quarter. "When he's out there, he gets everyone together. We need him."

Millsap is averaging 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks on 55.7 percent shooting in the semifinals.