Nuggets’ Offense Bounces Back In Impressive Win Over Thunder

After the Denver Nuggets were held to a season-low 85 points in their loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Denver responded with a strong offensive performance in a 115-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Denver finished the game with 30 assists and shot 56.5 percent from the field, including 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. The Nuggets also used strong defense to sweep the season series against the Thunder, as they caused 13 turnovers and held Oklahoma City to just 29.6 percent shooting from three.

"Phenomenal win in a tough place to play on the second night (of a back-to-back),” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “Really proud of our guys. This is a big win for us."

The two teams battled back and forth to begin the game, with Denver (51-24) jumping out to an early 9-6 lead on the back of strong shooting from the field. Toward the latter stages of the quarter, the Nuggets went on a 9-0 scoring run to gain an early advantage. Oklahoma City (44-32) battled back into the game and cut Denver’s lead down to just 33-29 at the end of the quarter. The Nuggets used strong ball movement and shooting to build up their lead. Denver finished with 9 assists and 14-of-24 shooting from the field. Nikola Jokić had 10 points and six rebounds in the quarter.

"After the tough loss last night, we needed to give our best game,” Jokic said following the win. “We know that they are an extremely talented and physical team that never gives up. We were playing really good basketball tonight."

It was a battle of runs in the second quarter, as Denver quickly extended the lead to 11 after a 7-0 run led by the bench unit. However, the Thunder responded with a 6-0 run of its own, cutting the deficit down to just five. Denver was able to build the lead back up to eight points and continued to withstand Oklahoma City’s comeback attempt. As the Oklahoma City starters checked back into the game, the Thunder went on a late run to close the gap between the two teams. The Nuggets took a 56-52 lead into the halftime break, continuing to use strong ball movement to generate quality offense. Denver had 17 assists in the first half and also had a 25-18 advantage on the boards.

Oklahoma City outscored Denver over the first five minutes of the third quarter, bringing the Nuggets’ lead down to just one at 66-65. Russell Westbrook score seven of Oklahoma City’s first 13 points in the quarter, as he was able to regularly get to the rim for layups. After a timeout from Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, Denver responded with a 12-5 run, with Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Torrey Craig all knocking down a 3-pointer. The Nuggets continued to generate quality offense, extending their lead to 86-75 at the end of the third quarter.

A quick 5-2 scoring run from Denver extended the lead to 14 early in the final quarter The Nuggets forced two turnovers from Oklahoma City during the run. Mason Plumlee and Malik Beasley combined to score the first 10 points of the quarter for Denver, as the Nuggets held a 98-89 lead at the midway point of the quarter. Will Barton and Murray took turns knocking down tough jumpers to extend Denver’s lead to 105-95 with just under four minutes remaining in the game. A quick 4-0 scoring run from Westbrook put the pressure back on Denver to close the game. After a Denver timeout, Jokić responded with a 4-0 scoring run of his own to regain control for the Nuggets. Murray followed that run up with a 3-pointer of his own, while Paul Millsap knocked down a 3-pointer of his own to seal Denver’s victory.

"I thought this might have been Jamal Murray's best complete game in a Nuggets uniform,” Malone said. “I loved how he played tonight. He ran the team, he scored big baskets, and defended at a high level."

The Nuggets were led by Jamal Murray, who scored 27 points while dishing out nine assists. Nikola Jokić (23 points, 16 rebounds), Paul Millsap (14), Will Barton (12) and Mason Plumlee (11) also finished in double-figures for Denver.

Russell Westbrook scored 27 points while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out nine assists. Paul George (25 points), Steven Adams (16) and Jerami Grant (10) were the other players in double-figures for Oklahoma City.

The Nuggets return home to face the Washington Wizards on Sunday. The game will tip at 6 p.m. MT. It will air on Altitude TV and be streamed on AltitudeNOW.