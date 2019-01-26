Nuggets Clinch Season Series Against Suns

The Denver Nuggets exemplified the next-man up mentality they’ve preached all-season long again in a 132-95 win against the Phoenix Suns Friday night. Playing without center Nikola Jokić, who was serving a one-game suspension for leaving the bench during an altercation between teammate Mason Plumlee and Utah Jazz big man Derrick Favors Wednesday, they banded together and defended their home court for the third time in a row and clenched the season-series 3-1 against Phoenix.

Denver (32-15) got off to a red-hot start, scoring the game’s first six points and building a 12-3 lead at the 9:12 mark of the first quarter. But the Suns, who’d lost six-straight since defeating the Nuggets back on Jan. 11, did anything but concede the defeat.

Phoenix evened the score at 47 on a Dragan Bender layup with 6:54 to play in the second. Then the Nuggets simply shut it down. They outscored their opposition 23-8 to take a 15-point advantage into the break despite 21 first-points from Suns standout guard Devin Booker.

“It really was a true team effort,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “A quality home win, but now we have to get ready for Philadelphia tomorrow night.”

The Nuggets’ starting frontcourt of veterans Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee combined for 36 points and 18 rebounds. Millsap nearly- recorded a double-double, going for 20 points and nine while Plumlee came just one point shy of tying his season-high with 16 while snatching seven in 25 minutes.

All five of Denver’s starters, a group also comprised of Gary Harris (10), Will Barton (14) and Jamal Murray, who scored all 13 of his points in the first quarter, all scored in double-figures on a night where it shot 50 percent from the field. Trey Lyles (12), Malik Beasley (19) and Monte Morris (17) also had double-digit scoring nights off the bench.

“I think we did really good,” Beasley said. “Coach came in today and wanted to make sure we played defense. They’re a fast-paced team. So, he wanted us to make sure we got our defense back. We had to make sure we defended them all. They had a lot of great players on the opposite side.

Denver rookie Jarred Vanderbilt made his NBA debut, scoring a point while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out an assist in four minutes.

“Jarred hasn’t played since last February,” Malone said. “For him to get over that fear and go out there and have three or four impactful minutes…That pass he made was an incredible pass. And I think he showed you in three minutes and 53 seconds, he gets you three rebounds. He’s a rebounding machine. I’m happy he got those first-game jitters out of the way.”

Booker led all scorers with 35 points. Josh Jackson (17), Kelly Oubre Jr. (13) and Bender (14) had solid offensive performances as Phoenix dropped to 11-40 on the season.

The Nuggets host the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night at 7 p.m. MST. That game will be aired live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.