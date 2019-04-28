Denver Nuggets Defeat San Antonio Spurs in Game 7, Advance to Second Round

For the first time in 10 years, the Denver Nuggets are back in the Western Conference semifinals after a hard-fought 90-86 win in Game 7 against the San Antonio Spurs at Pespi Center.

Nikola Jokić continued his stunning NBA playoffs debut with another commanding performance, pouring in a triple-double comprised of 21 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and 3 blocks. Spurs reserve Rudy Gay paced the visitors with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Prior to the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone called on his team to improve its physicality and defense and his players didn’t disappoint. The Nuggets saved arguably their best defensive performance of the year for the biggest game of their season…so far. This was a gritty, blow-for-blow battle against a determined San Antonio side. Denver would lead by as much as 17 points, only to hold on to advance.

The Nuggets are the eighth youngest playoff team in NBA history, so getting past the first round is no small feat. The team will play in its first semifinal since 2009 and will host the Portland Trail Blazers in the series opener on Monday (WATCH: TNT.)

Here are the three takeaways:

Jokić shines once again

If there were any doubts about Jokić’s merit as a franchise star, he emphatically answered it with another dominant performance in the first round.

Jokić appeared to soak up the Game 7 atmosphere from the start as he scored the first basket of the game to get the sellout crowd at Pepsi Center going. The 24-year-old would finish the opening 24 minutes with 15 points on 50 percent shooting.

Jokić had a MVP-caliber season heading into the postseason, so his offensive production throughout the series has been encouraging, but not unexpected. Where he’s taken major strides is on defense and he had another strong showing on that side of the court on Saturday, adding 3 blocks and 1 steal. He was a significant factor in containing LaMarcus Aldridge to 6 of 16 shooting.

Jokić wasn’t the only player who stood out on defense though…

Glove-like defense

The Nuggets held the Spurs, the second-best team in the NBA in shooting percentage (47.8) during the regular season, to just four points for the opening nine minutes of the game. That’s not a typo.

Malone discussed the importance of being physical and making the visitors feel the team’s defense early on and his team responded from tipoff. The starters set the tone as they played during the stretch where Denver opened the game 17-4. The Spurs shot just 22.2 percent from the floor in the first half, including 1 of 10 from downtown – a vital part of the team’s offense.

Gary Harris and Torrey Craig deserve plenty of credit for their efforts on Derrick White and DeMar DeRozan. White scored 36 points in the Spurs’ Game 3 win, but hasn’t impacted the series much since, thanks to Harris. That continued on Saturday, as he was held to 0 of 7 shooting through the opening three quarters. He would finish the game with 4 points. DeRozan missed his first five shot attempts and would finish the game with 19 points on 21 shots.

Although San Antonio would get going in the second half, Denver’s first half defense was the catalyst behind Saturday’s result.

Clutch Jamal

Jamal Murray appeared to be affected by the hit to the thigh he took in Game 6 by Jakob Poeltl in the opening two quarters of the game. He wouldn’t allow it to impact him in the second half.

San Antonio got off to an early 6-2 run in the third quarter, cutting the score to 53-40. Then Murray took over. The 22-year-old would score 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the quarter to keep the Nuggets up by 11 heading into the final 12 minutes of the game.

In the opening 24 minutes, Murray scored 7 on 1 of 6 shooting. He would finish the game with 23 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists on 47.9 percent shooting.