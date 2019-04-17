Denver Nuggets 114, San Antonio Spurs 105: Three Takeaways

After falling behind 1-0 in the series and 19 in the second half, the Denver Nuggets showcased their signature resiliency to come back and take Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs, 114-105 Tuesday night at Pepsi Center. It was a tale of two halves, as strong shooting sparked Denver’s comeback late in the third quarter and throughout the final quarter.

"We don't quit,” Malik Beasley said. “Playoff experience matters, but as long as you play hard and play together, that's what matters on the court."

It was a defensive battle to begin the game, with the two teams combining for 12 points in the first four minutes of the game. Paul Millsap was a driving force for Denver in the first, as he scored 11 points in the quarter. However, the Nuggets continued to struggle from the field, as they knocked down just 8 of 23 shots in the quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 12 points in the first to lead San Antonio to a 26-21 lead. The Spurs opened up a 10-point lead early in the second quarter, which ballooned to 18 points after four minutes. However, Denver responded with an 11-0 run, led by Nikola Jokić, who put up five points. Ultimately, the Nuggets got within 10 points at the half, with the Spurs leading 59-49.

San Antonio extended its lead back up to 18 during the middle stages of the third quarter, but a Gary Harris-led, 11-0 run by the Nuggets got them back into the game. Denver closed the third quarter on a 16-5 run to get within seven points, as San Antonio took an 82-75 lead into the final frame.

The two teams traded baskets for the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, before a 9-2 scoring run gave the Nuggets a 99-97 lead with just under five minutes remaining. It was Denver’s first lead since 2-0 in the first quarter. Jamal Murray came alive in the fourth quarter, as he scored 21 points in the frame through a variety of midrange jumpers, floaters and 3-pointers. Murray knocked down two consecutive 3-pointers with under three minutes remaining in the game to give Denver its largest lead of the night at 110-101. The Nuggets withstood San Antonio’s late comeback attempt to seal the much-needed victory.

"I'm really proud of him (Jamal),” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said.” I just grabbed him and told him to take a deep breath and just go out there and play. It was great to see him have success and step up to close the game out with his shot making down the stretch."

Key takeaways:

1) Nuggets’ frontcourt bounced back

After relatively quiet scoring performances from Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokić in game one, Denver’s frontcourt duo came out firing to start game two. Millsap scored 11 points in first quarter, while Jokić put up 10 points in the second to help the Nuggets get back into the game. Overall, the duo combined for 27 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in the first half. When shots aren’t falling from the perimeter, having two players capable of scoring in the midrange and post areas can help Denver’s offense continue to flow. Unfortunately for Millsap, he picked up his fourth foul in the first minute of the third quarter, which cut into his playing time. When Millsap returned to the game early in the fourth quarter, he was instrumental in getting Denver back into the game. In the end, the four-time All-Star finished with 20 points and seven rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. Jokić contributed 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the victory.

"I was just being aggressive,” Millsap said. It was a conscious effort to go out there and be aggressive, no matter what happens. Attack the basket, try and get fouled and make the right play."

2) Gary Harris continued his strong play

Although Denver struggled from the field once again, Harris was a bright spot in the backcourt, as he finished with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Harris was instrumental in a 11-0 run by the Nuggets that got them back into the game late in the third quarter. Harris showcased his offensive versatility, as he ran the court in transition, attacked the basket and knocked down three 3-pointers. Harris also played tough defense on DeMar DeRozan in the fourth quarter, forcing the Spurs’ All-Star into a couple of misses late in the game as Denver regained the lead.

3) Transition play helped fuel Denver’s offense

After the game one loss, a key theme for Malone was the importance of getting out in transition. After posting zero fast break points in game one, the Nuggets turned up the pace and scored 21 points on the break. The emphasis on getting out in transition helped the Nuggets’ offense and allowed them to get easy baskets. On the other end, Denver limited San Antonio’s effectiveness in transition, as the Spurs only managed six fast break points.

The Nuggets now travel to San Antonio for game three on Thursday (7 p.m. MT, WATCH: ALTITUDE, NBA TV, RADIO: KKSE-FM 92.5).