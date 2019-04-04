Nuggets Use Strong Ball Movement And Defense To Defeat Spurs

After suffering two consecutive losses, the Denver Nuggets returned home on Wednesday to comfortably defeat the San Antonio Spurs. Denver relied on strong ball movement to generate quality offense, as they finished with 41 assists in the 113-85 win. The Nuggets were also able to knock down 12 3-pointers, a key reason they were able to have success against San Antonio’s defense. On the other end, Denver’s defense also stood out, as the Spurs were only able to knock down 38.3 percent of their shots.

"My favorite stat tonight is 41 assists. You make 47 shots with 41 assists, that's what we stressed today,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “Everyone was worried about our shooting struggles, but as long as we're generating good shots and playing for each other, that's all we care about. I thought we had countless examples of that tonight."

The Nuggets (52-26) quickly jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one minute of action, prompting a timeout from Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. During the timeout, Popovich argued with officials and was given two technical fouls, thereby ejecting him from the game. The two teams battled to a near draw the rest of the quarter, with the Nuggets taking a 28-24 lead into the second. Denver’s ball movement was key, as it posted 10 assists on the 12 made baskets in the quarter.

The Nuggets quickly extended their lead to double-digits with a 9-1 run over the first minute of the second quarter. The run was highlighted by 3-pointers from Jamal Murray and Malik Beasley. After San Antonio (45-34) responded with a short 6-2 run, Denver gained control of the game and built up a 17-point lead with just over five minutes remaining in the first half. Ball movement continued to be the story in the second quarter, as the Nuggets finished the half with 22 assists on their 26-made baskets. Denver also built a strong advantage in the paint, scoring 32 points in the paint compared to just 22 for the Spurs. Denver knocked down four 3-pointers in the second quarter and took a 61-43 lead into the halftime break.

"We moved the ball, everyone got a look, and we played the right way,” Jamal Murray said following the win. “We have a lot of depth and have a lot of guys that can come in and impact the game. We left it on the court, which is how we want to play."

The Spurs began to slowly chip away at Denver’s lead early in the third quarter, outscoring the Nuggets 12-8 over the first five minutes of the second half. After a timeout from Michael Malone, Denver regained control of the game with a 6-0 scoring run, extending the lead to 20 points. The Nuggets continued to move the ball to find open shooters, as they racked up 10 assists in the quarter. As a result, Denver maintained a comfortable lead for the remainder of the quarter, as the lead grew to 86-64 as the teams went into the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets withstood San Antonio’s comeback attempt to begin the final quarter before they extended their lead to 96-72 with seven minutes remaining in the game. With both teams on the second night of a back-to-back, both coaches were cautious to overplay their starters. After the Nuggets extended their lead to 27, Michael Malone brought in several bench reserves to close out the final five minutes of the game.

"When we play the kind of defense that we're capable of and then you get your offense going, this is the team we envisioned going into the postseason that's going to allow us to be a really dangerous team,” said Malone.

Nikola Jokić led the way for the Nuggets with 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Jokić finished the game 9-of-10 from the field. Monte Morris (19 points), Malik Beasley (19), Jamal Murray (14), Will Barton (11) and Gary Harris (11) all finished in double-figures for Denver.

The Spurs were led by LaMarcus Aldridge, who finished with 16 points. Lonnie Walker IV (12 points), Davis Bertans (11) and DeMar DeRozan (11) were the other players in double-figures for San Antonio.

The Nuggets continue their brief homestand on Friday when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers.