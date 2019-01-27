Jokić Records Triple-Double, Nuggets Down 76ers

Just in case anyone had a brief memory lapse, Nikola Jokić reminded everyone why he’s one of the NBAs brightest young stars.

The 23-year-old Denver Nuggets center had a monster performance in his return to action Saturday night after serving a one-game suspension for leaving the bench during an altercation against the Jazz Wednesday. Jokić recorded his seventh triple-double of the season. The 7-foot Serbian tallied 32 points on 12-for-22 shooting while grabbing 18 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists in 34 minutes to lead his team to a 126-110 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Obviously, it was an unfortunate situation, but it was just one game,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “He came back and did what we expect Nikola to do. He was a huge part of our attack, getting him the ball and he made the right play time and time again, scoring and finding a teammate.”

Malone continued: “He’s proven once again why he’s an All-NBA, all-star type player and thank goodness he’s wearing a Nuggets uniform.”

The Nuggets (33-15) led 41-37 in a high-scoring first quarter. They distanced themselves from the Philadelphia squad, playing without all-star starter center Joel Embiid and two-time All-NBA pick Jimmy Butler, both of whom sat with injuries, utilizing an 11-3 run late in the second quarter. Denver would go into the half with a 77-68 advantage.

Denver was shorthanded has well without the services of starting point guard Jamal Murray, it’s second-leading score. He missed the contest with a left ankle sprain. It started a guard-heavy lineup consisting of Gary Harris, Will Barton, Torrey Craig and Jokić.

The Nuggets led 107-96 after three and was never threatened in the fourth.

On the night following a win against the Phoenix, a game during which eight Denver players finished in double-figures in scoring, six Nuggets accomplished the feat. Reserve center Mason Plumlee tied a season-high with 17 points while adding six rebounds and four assists. Barton scored 16. Craig tied a career-high with 15. Malik Beasley dropped 14 and Monte Morris contributed with 10.

“That’s the Joker (Jokic) we like to see,” Craig said. “When he comes out early and he’s aggressive, attacking the other team’s defense. It can be a long night for the other team.”

J.J. Redick led the 76ers with 22 points while Corey Brewer finished with 20 and Ben Simmons scored 19. Shake Milton scored 11 and Mike Muscala put up 10 in a losing effort.

The Nuggets outrebounded the 76ers 51-40 and shot 51.7 percent from the field while limiting their opponent to a 42.5 clip.

The victory improves Denver’s home record to 22-4, tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the best mark in the league. The Nuggets play six of their next nine on the road before the All-Star break.

The Nuggets face the Memphis Grizzlies on the road Monday at 6 p.m. MST. That game will be broadcasted live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.