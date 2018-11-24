Nuggets Defeat Magic

The Denver Nuggets continued their winnings ways, defeating the Orlando Magic 112-87 at Pepsi Center Friday Night.

Denver earned their second straight victory in convincing fashion, pulling away with a 17-6 run the last 4:32 of the second quarter to take a 13-point lead into the half and all but coasted the rest of the way.

The Nuggets (12-7) did it with defense, limiting the Magic to just 68 points through three quarters and a balanced offensive attack, which produced five double-figure scorers. Fourth-year Denver forward Trey Lyles led the way with a season-high 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting, eclipsing his previous 2018-19 best of 17.

“It was great for him to see that one 3 [pointer] go in,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Lyles. “That’s the one thing, when Trey starts making those threes, which we know he will, then he’s really gonna takeoff. But if you’re not making shots, ‘How can I impact the game in another manner?’ Trey’s done a really good job of just driving the ball and getting to the rim.”

Denver reserve big man Mason Plumlee logged his first double-double of the season, going for 15 points and 11 rebounds, both season highs while adding four assists, two blocks and a pair of steals. Matched up against Orlando standout Nikola Vucevic, Nuggets center Nikola Jokić nearly recorded a double-double, dishing out 10 assists and snatching down 11 boards while scoring six points.

“We’ve got, arguably, one of the best starting fives in the league,” Nuggets point guard Monte Morris said. “So, to have a supporting cast, which is us, on the bench, for us, is great. We just know we each other’s tendencies. We spent all summer together.”

After scoring 25 to help lead the Nuggets to a win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night, veteran forward Paul Millsap chipped in with 14 points and seven rebounds while Juancho Hernangómez put 10.

Terrence Ross led the way for Orlando (9-10) with 18 points. Vucevic was second in scoring on the night for the Magic with 16 points and eight rebounds and Aaron Gordon had 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Nuggets limited Orlando to 40.3 percent shooting from the field, including 25 percent from 3-point range on its way to holding the Magic to their lowest scoring total of the season. Denver out-rebounded Orlando 51-37 and won the turnover battle 13-11.

“I think we’re being a little more disciplined in terms of valuing the ball at a higher level and not beating ourselves. ” Malone said.

The Nuggets face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road Saturday at 6 p.m. MT. That game will be broadcasted live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.