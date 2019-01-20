Nuggets Down Cavaliers, End Homestand 3-1

The Denver Nuggets recorded their second-straight blowout victory, downing the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-102 Saturday night at Pepsi Center.

With the win, which came a little more than 48 hours after a 30-point win against the Chicago Bulls, Denver finished a four-game homestand with a 3-1 record. Aside from a brief stretch early in the first quarter when Cleveland led by three points, the game, which pitted the team with second-best team against the owner of the league’s worst record, was never in contention.

“This gives us a chance to come up for air, get healthy, get in the gym, clean some things up,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone on his team finishing a stretch during which it played 11 games in 19 days.

The Nuggets (31-14) went on a 9-0 run during a 3:13 stretch of the first quarter and took a 12-point lead into the second after going 7 of 11 from 3-point range in game’s first 12 minutes. Denver outscored the Cavaliers by a dozen in the second and all but cruised the rest of the way as it improved its home record to 20-4 on the season.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokić logged his sixth triple-double of 2018-19, scoring 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out 12 assists despite playing just 28 minutes and sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

“We just started playing defense. It’s as simple as that,” said Jokic when asked how his team turned things around in the game’s early stages. “We just did what we were supposed to do and rebounded the ball. We just played together.”

Denver point guard Jamal Murray scored 20 or more points for the fourth-straight game, putting up 26 in addition to five assists and a pair of rebounds in 25 minutes of work. Reserve point guard Monte Morris scored 15, going 3 of 4 from 3 in his best offensive showing since dropping a career-high 21 in a loss against Houston back on Jan. 7. Paul Millsap (14), Trey Lyles (16) Malik Beasley (13) also had solid scoring outings for the Nuggets.

“He’s too good of a shooter, and the second part of that is he spends too much time on his craft,” Malone said of Murray. “Coming in at night time when no one else is around, coming in before or after practice. So, you knew he’d find that rhythm.”

Cleveland (9-38) was led by second-year center Ante Zizic, who tallied 23 points and six rebounds. Cedi Osman (17), Rodney Hood (18), Jordan Clarkson (13) and rookie Collin Sexton (10) all finished in double-figures in scoring for the Cavaliers.

Denver shot 56.2 percent from the field on the game and assisted on 33 of its 50 made field goals.

The Nuggets travel to Utah to face the Jazz Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. That game will be aired live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.