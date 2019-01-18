Nuggets Defeat Bulls at Pepsi Center

The Denver Nuggets completed the season sweep of the Chicago Bulls with a 135-105 win Thursday night.

Denver, which suffered its worst loss of the season in a 31-point defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors two nights prior, gave up 30 to Chicago’s league-worst offense in the first quarter. However, the Nuggets rallied in the second, outscoring the Bulls by 15 to take a double-digit advantage at 61-47 into halftime to improve to 30-14 on the season and 18-4 at Pepsi Center.

In the second half, Denver came out clicking on all cylinders to further distance themselves from the Bulls, who’ve lost five in a row. The Nuggets opened the quarter on a 19-6 run and led by 27 after Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray sank a 3-pointer from the wing with 6:56 to play in the third.

“That third quarter might’ve been one of our better quarters of the season,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Jamal got going. Joker (Nikola Jokić) was great. Paul (Millsap), Torrey (Craig) Malik (Beasley), everybody contributed. Great response, but we have one more to finish out these first 11 days in 19 days against Cleveland. If we can get that one and finish out 8-3 and kinda come up for air and get ready for Utah, that’s be a great, great thing for us.”

Murray led the way offensively for the Nuggets, scoring 25 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the field while connecting on 7 of 11 3-point attempts and dishing out five assists in 29 minutes. Center Nikola Jokić posted his 29th double-double of the season and wound up just two boards shy of his sixth triple-double, recording 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

All five Nuggets starters, a group which also included small forward Torrey Craig (13), who hit a career-high four 3-pointers, Paul Millsap (14) and Malik Beasley (13), finished in double-figures in scoring. Gary Harris had 14 and Trey Lyles added 12 in reserve roles.

“It feels good, just having fun,” Murray said when asked how it feels when his shot starts falling. “Everybody knows once I make one or two, that’s all I need. After that, I’m locked in.”

Second-year Bulls big man Lauri Markkanen scored a game-high 27 points. Backups Robin Lopez (17) and Jabari Parker (15) also turned in offensive outings in a losing effort. Chicago dropped to 10-35 with the loss.

Denver shot 50 percent, going 20 of 40 from 3-point range while dishing out 34 assists.

The Nuggets host the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday at 8 p.m. MST. That game will be aired live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.