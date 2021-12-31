Denver Nuggets Sign Davon Reed to 10-Day Contract

DENVER, December 30, 2021 – The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Davon Reed to another 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Reed, 6-5, 208, signed a 10-day contract with Denver on December 4th and again on December 19th. He has appeared in nine games (two starts), averaging 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 17.1 minutes per game while shooting 43.8% from three-point range.

He has appeared in eight games (all starts) this season with the Nuggets’ G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold, averaging 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.90 steals in 35.8 minutes per game. He also played for the Nuggets in both this year’s preseason and Vegas Summer League entry.

Reed, 26, previously appeared in 31 career NBA games for the Phoenix Suns (21 games in 2017-18) and Indiana Pacers (10 games in 2018-19). He has appeared in 94 career G-League games (89 starts) for Northern Arizona, Fort Worth, Sioux Falls and Grand Rapids, averaging 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

The New Jersey Native was drafted with the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. He spent four years at the University of Miami where he was named to the ACC All-Defensive Team and ACC All-Third Team in 2017.