Nuggets continue preseason with road game against Bulls

The Denver Nuggets are looking to go up 2-0 in the preseason with a road game against the Chicago Bulls.

Denver is coming off a 115-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns in their preseason opener, though the Phoenix was without Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Rookie Julian Strawther, picked 29th out of Gonzaga University this June, starred for the Nuggets with 20 points in 21 minutes. He had a variety of tough makes, including pull-up shots from 28 feet out, movement three-pointers, and leaning floaters out of the pick-and-roll in his big performance.

Zeke Nnaji also had a nice outing in his preseason debut. The 22-year-old center finished with 17 points in the game, and 13 of them occurred in the fourth quarter. He looked quite comfortable backing down mismatches in the post and finishing over his left shoulder with right-handed layups. He was also tenacious about switching along the perimeter and took on a variety of assignments.

Denver's starters also looked incredibly solid in the first of their five exhibition games. Their backcourt of Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put up 24 combined points in 36 minutes.

The Nuggets will be without Michael Porter Jr. for the second-straight game, who is sitting with a left ankle sprain. Jamal Murray is listed as probable to play with right hamstring tightness, and Christian Braun is questionable with a left calf contusion. Braun did not play against Phoenix.

The Bulls, meanwhile, began the preseason 0-1 after falling to the Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetkounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks. Former All-Stars, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, should be quite the test for Denver's perimeter defense.