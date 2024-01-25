Nuggets complete five-game road trip in New York against Knicks

The Denver Nuggets complete a five-game road trip in the Big Apple.

First, a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Collin Gillespie — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Reggie Jackson — PROBABLE (Left Toe Sprain)

Braxton Key — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Julian Strawther — OUT (Right Knee Contusion/Sprain)

New York:

Isaiah Hartenstein — QUESTIONABLE (Left Achilles Tendinopathy)

Mitchell Robinson — OUT (Left Ankle Surgery)

Thursday's game against the New York Knicks wraps up a five-game road trip for the Nuggets. They've gone 2-1 during this stretch, highlighted by their 102-100 victory over the league-best Boston Celtics. Currently, Denver is on the heels of a 114-109 win against the Indiana Pacers. Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray have combined for at least 60 points in three consecutive games.

Denver sits at 30-14 on the season. They're 0.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings.

New York is one of three teams to swing a big trade before February's deadline. They acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors for Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and a second-round pick at the end of December. Since then, the Knicks have gone 10-2 with their new-look squad.

New York is the league's third-best rebounding team and fourth in offensive boards; however, Denver is the third-best team at limiting second-chance points.

The Knicks also boast one of the best point guards in the league, Jalen Brunson, who should be headed to the All-Star Game with averages of 26.6 points and 6.5 assists on 47.5 percent from the field and a career-high 42.3 percent from three-point range on 6.7 (!!) attempts per game. Assuming Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets the Brunson assignment, this will be a great opportunity for him to pad his All-Defensive Team case.