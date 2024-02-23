Nuggets complete 11th back-to-back of the season against Trail Blazers

Back-to-back number eleven for the Denver Nuggets begins on Friday.

Here's the injury report for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — QUESTIONABLE (Right Finger Sprain)

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Braxton Key — PROBABLE (Illness)

Jamal Murray — OUT (Bilateral Tibia Inflammation)

Hunter Tyson — OUT (Left Finger Sprain/Fracture)

Portland:

Malcolm Brogdon — OUT (Right Elbow Tendinitis)

Moses Brown — OUT (Left Wrist Fracture)

Scoot Henderson — OUT (Left Adductor Strain)

Rayan Rupert — OUT (Right Ankle Sprain)

Shaedon Sharpe — OUT (Lower Abdominal Surgery)

Jabari Walker — QUESTIONABLE (Right Ankle Sprain)

Robert Williams III — OUT (Right Knee Ligament Tear)

On Friday, the Denver Nuggets head to Portland for a game against the 15-39 Trail Blazers. They played the night before and defeated the Washington Wizards, 130-110, at home. This is Denver's 11th back-to-back of the year with just 2 remaining. One of those back-to-backs occurs next week with a home-and-home against the Sacramento Kings and the Miami HEAT. The 13th and final back-to-back is in the last week of the season.

Denver played Portland twice already and won on both occasions. They'll be without Jamal Murray, who is sitting with bilateral tibia inflammation. That's an injury he was nursing before the All-Star break, forcing him to miss February 14th's home game against the Kings.

Portland has its fair share of absences, as well. Their guard rotation will be greatly diminished with Shaedon Sharpe, Malcolm Brogdon, and Scoot Henderson all missing Friday's contest. That means a heavier share of the burden will fall on Anfernee Simons' shoulders, who's averaging 27.5 points per game against Denver this season.

Denver sits at 37-19 on the season. They're 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and they're 1.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder in second place.