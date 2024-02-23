Nuggets come out of All-Star break with win against Wizards

What a way to come out of the All-Star break.

The Denver Nuggets won handily against the Washington Wizards, 130-110. This was Denver's first 20-point win since December.

Nikola Jokić recorded his 16th triple-double of the season and the 121st of his career. More importantly, by getting 21 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists against the Wizards, Jokić has now secured a triple-double against every team in the league. Except for the Nuggets, of course.

"I hope he never gets that," joked head coach Michael Malone about Jokić getting a triple-double against all thirty teams.

Michael Porter Jr. scored a team-high 22 points to go with 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

"On top of the rebounding, I thought Michael had some really good basketball plays tonight. Not forcing the issue, coming off, drawing two, and making the pass to Nikola," said Malone. "Those are all signs of his continued maturation as a player."

Christian Braun grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds to pair with 12 points for his first-ever double-double.

"He was outstanding. Rebounding, attacking, defending, just doing everything that you've come to expect," Malone said about Braun. "Really happy for him."

Zeke Nnaji also had a career-high with 4 blocks. He wasn't the only Nugget to record that many rejections: Peyton Watson tallied 4, as well.

"Their defensive activity, four blocks apiece, that was just fun to watch." Malone said.

Denver shot 55.4 percent from the field and held the Wizards to just 38.8 percent shooting. They also scored a ridiculous 88 points in the painted area, which doesn't even look like a real stat. Their second-most paint points in a game this season? 72 versus the Dallas Mavericks in December. That's also the most points in the paint any team has scored in an NBA game this season.

They looked like a team with renewed energy in the first half. Michael Porter Jr. led the squad with 18 points, while Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray each pitched in 14 points. Of course, the crowd watched eagerly to see if Jokić would record his fabled triple-double against Washington, but he just fell short with 10 points, 9 assists, and 14 rebounds at the break. The Wizards shot just 33.3 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three-point range to fall behind, 72-49, before the second half.