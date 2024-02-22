Nuggets come out of All-Star break with home game against Wizards

The Denver Nuggets come out of the All-Star break with a game against the Washington Wizards.

Here's the injury report for Thursday's game.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — PROBABLE (Right Hamstring Tightness)

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Jamal Murray — PROBABLE (Bilateral Tibia Inflammation)

Julian Strawther — PROBABLE (Left Ankle Sprain)

Hunter Tyson — OUT (Left Finger Sprain/Fracture)

Washington:

Jules Bernard — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Isaiah Livers — OUT (Right Hip Joint Capsule Inflammation)

The Nuggets are ready to get back to work after a refreshing All-Star break. The team is locked in on a common goal, getting the top seed in the Western Conference, which you can read more about in our practice recap from Wednesday.

Denver has 27 games remaining on the schedule. 16 are at home, including Thursday's contest, leaving only 11 on the road. Their schedule is pretty favorable.

The game against Washington also kickstarts Denver's 11th back-to-back of the season; they play the Portland Trail Blazers on the road the very next night. After that, the Nuggets only have two back-to-backs remaining. Again, it's a pretty cozy close to the season for Denver scheduling-wise.

Washington holds possession of the NBA's second-worst record at 9-45. It's been a tough year for the team in the Nation's Capital. Denver, meanwhile, is 36-19 on the season with the fourth-best record in the Western Conference. A three-game losing skid before the All-Star break dropped them three games behind the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. A win at home would certainly put the Nuggets on the right path to a strong close to the regular season.