Preview: Denver Nuggets head back out on the road to face Clippers

The Denver Nuggets’ brief return home earlier in the week didn’t go according to plan.

Denver (15-16) built a 19-point lead against the Charlotte Hornets but saw it disappear due to offensive struggles in the fourth quarter and clutch shot-making from the Hornets. Despite a 29-point, 21-rebound effort from Nikola Jokić, the Nuggets fell for the second night in a row.

Now Denver heads back out on the road for a two-game stay in California, which begins with a Sunday night showdown against the LA Clippers, another Western Conference contender that entered the season missing a key player in Kawhi Leonard.

LA (17-15) has mainly relied on a stingy defense to stay afloat in the standings, as the Clippers rank fourth in defensive rating this season (and just 24th on the other end of the floor). LA’s defense has slipped a bit in recent weeks, ranking 14th as the Clippers have gone 3-3 in their last six games.

The Clippers will be without Paul George, who was diagnosed with a torn ligament in his right elbow Saturday, which is expected to keep him out of action for a minimum of 3-4 weeks.

Denver won two of the three meetings between the two teams last season.

Attack the glass on both ends

LA has had clear strengths and weaknesses to begin this season, which one would expect for a team hovering around .500 on the year.

One of those vulnerable areas is on the boards, as the Clippers rank 27th in offensive rebound percentage and 21st in opponent offensive rebound percentage. While Denver has shared those struggles on the offensive glass (ranking 29th in offensive rebound percentage), the Clippers could be just the matchup for the Mile High squad to build an advantage on the boards.

The Nuggets have thrived on the defensive glass, ranking seventh in opponent offensive rebound percentage on the season.

Defending beyond the arc

The Clippers have certainly become a team focused on jump shots, especially from downtown to fuel their offense. This season, LA has taken 38.1 percent of its shot attempts from deep, which is above the league average frequency.

Those shots have gone in at a 36.3 percent clip, good for 10th in the Association. Denver’s defense has been right around league average in terms of opponent 3-point attempts and accuracy, so Sunday’s matchup should be a good test for the Nuggets defense, which has struggled as of late.

Take care of the ball

When a team has a top-five defense, it’s safe to assume there are several areas of strength that are fueling that success.

For the Clippers, one key area is their ability to generate turnovers, as they rank ninth in opponent turnover percentage (15.2 percent). The Nuggets have improved over the course of the season as it relates to taking care of the ball, as they rank 10th in turnover percentage at 13.8 percent.

However, against this elite Clippers defense, Denver will have to limit its mistakes to prevent easy opportunities for LA’s struggling offense. On the other end of the floor, the Nuggets must capitalize on the Clippers’ mistakes to generate transition opportunities. LA ranks 21st in turnover percentage at 15.2 percent.