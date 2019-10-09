Preview: Denver Nuggets travel to Los Angeles to face Clippers in preseason

After an impressive win against the Trail Blazers in their preseason opener, the Nuggets hope to build on that result when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers Thursday (8:30 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE).

READ MORE: Three takeaways from the Nuggets preseason win over the Trail Blazers

Los Angeles arguably had the most-talked about offseason this summer as the team added NBA champion Kawhi Leonard and MVP candidate Paul George to its roster. George has been ruled out until late November with an injury while Leonard could make his Clippers debut Thursday after Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers revealed the small forward could play in one to two preseason contests.

Here’s what to look for in the Nuggets’ second of four preseason games:

How will the small forward competition shake out?

Will Barton got the start at small forward Tuesday, but Nuggets coach Michael Malone kept to his word in having an open competition at the position. Malone went with a committee approach at the three spot, almost equally divvying up the minutes among Barton, Juancho Hernangómez, Torrey Craig, and Michael Porter Jr.

Here’s what the quartet did in the opening game:

Barton: Seven points, four rebounds, two assists, 42.9 percent shooting, 16:17 minutes played

Craig: Five rebounds, one block, 7:43 minutes played



Hernangómez: Three rebounds, three assists, three steals, 16:16 minutes played

Porter Jr.: Nine points, three rebounds, 16:30 minutes played



After struggling with a minor injury in training camp, Barton impressed with some good mobility and made impact plays on both sides of the floor against the Blazers. Craig impressed defensively, recording a block against the 7-foot Hassan Whiteside. Hernangómez struggled offensively, but he showed some assertiveness on the other end of the floor and created plays for others. Porter Jr. showed his natural scoring touch but lacked familiarity with the Nuggets’ defensive concepts at times. Odds are Malone will continue to shift starters throughout preseason to get a good look at each player.

Beasley growing his game

On Tuesday, Malik Beasley shot 4 of 11, but he proved to be a more versatile player than he’s shown during his first three years in Denver. The 22-year-old handled the ball well and went inside for scoring opportunities. He also showed an improved interior presence, grabbing five rebounds and even blocking two shots.

Thursday’s game against the Clippers gives Beasley another opportunity to show how much he’s grown his game throughout the offseason.

Can the Nuggets starting backcourt take a step forward?

Jamal Murray and Gary Harris both had positive moments Tuesday, but there was also some disjointed play from Denver’s starting backcourt pair.

Both played 22 minutes with Murray shooting 3-of-10 and having three turnovers while Harris went 2-of-5 to combine for 15 points. Although neither were at their offensive best, there were some solid signs on defense. The two men had five of the Nuggets’ 11 steals on the night, with Murray having three and Harris adding two. They also helped contain the Blazers’ star duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to a combined 5-of-15 night.