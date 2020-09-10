Preview: Denver Nuggets look to keep season alive in Game 5 vs. Clippers

Game 4 could be considered a valuable learning experience for the Denver Nuggets. Facing a locked-in LA Clippers team that many consider to be the title favorites, Denver’s offense couldn’t find a rhythm the entire night and the Nuggets’ star duo of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray weren’t able to help Denver pull out a much-needed victory.

READ MORE: Takeaways from Game 4

The Clippers came out ready to defend in Game 4, using a variety of defensive schemes to limit Denver’s offense, most notably continuing the strategy of double-teaming Jokić in the post. Denver’s shooters failed to capitalize on the looks they got as a result of those double teams, while LA’s pick-and-roll defense against Murray was incredibly impressive.

On the other side of the ball, Kawhi Leonard played at an MVP level, finishing with 30 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocks. Although no other Clippers starter scored more than 11 points, LA did finish with six players in double-figures and fought through their own offensive struggles to take a 3-1 series lead.

The Nuggets have been here before, having fallen behind 3-1 in their first-round series to the Utah Jazz. However, the Clippers are another level of competition and no team has ever come back from 3-1 down on two separate occasions in the playoffs.

Here are three storylines to watch for in Game 5.

How can Denver get the offense going?

Given LA’s strategy of forcing Denver’s supporting players to beat them on offense, knocking down open looks and cutting to the basket effectively will be key in trying to generate enough offense to stave off elimination in Game 5.

Jerami Grant, Gary Harris and Jokić combined to shoot 4 of 17 from beyond the arc in Game 4 as Denver shot 9 o -27 as a team Wednesday night. The player who had it going from beyond the arc in the 96-85 loss was Michael Porter Jr., who finished with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, including 3 of 4 from deep. However, all 15 of those points came in the first half as he didn’t get many quality looks in his second-half run.

Given the emphasis placed on defending Jokić and Murray, having Porter Jr. on the floor alongside them will make it difficult for LA to double-team or trap Denver’s No. 1 and No. 2 options, given Porter Jr.’s ability to make teams pay from beyond the arc.

Another key for the offense in Friday’s Game 5 will be taking care of the ball. The Nuggets finished with 14 turnovers and an 18.9 turnover percentage in Game 4, which ranked in the ninth percentile. LA didn’t take advantage of the turnovers that well, scoring 12 points off them, but giving the Clippers even more possessions is a recipe for a loss.

Defending Leonard and the pick-and-roll

Simply put, Leonard put on a passing clinic out of the pick-and-roll in Game 4. The two-time Finals MVP finished with nine assists and showcased a nice variety in his playmaking, able to hit the open corner shooter or the rolling big man around the basket.

Given that Denver has returned to their aggressive defensive scheme in this series, Leonard understands that as Jokić comes up to the level of the screen, Denver’s weakside defender (often Paul Millsap or Porter Jr.) has to drift toward the basket to at least stunt the rolling big man to prevent each dunk or layup opportunities.

As a result, Leonard was able to find LA’s open corner shooters several times, while he also showcased patience in the pick-and-roll, often surveying his passing options on his drive toward the basket, eventually laying off some nice dimes to LA’s big men.

LA generated 12 corner 3-point attempts in Game 4 and those shooters connected on 50 percent of those shots. The Nuggets’ defensive scheme has always been vulnerable to corner 3-point shooters and LA (and Leonard specifically) made them pay in Game 4.

Continuing to put length on Leonard and potentially looking to double-team or trap him when inside the arc might be something that Denver is forced to do in an attempt to force LA’s supporting cast to beat them.

Denver needs more production from the second unit

Depth has been a strength for the Nuggets in recent seasons, but Denver now finds itself facing a team that can boast even more impressive depth in the form of the Clippers’ second unit. Lou Williams (12 points) and Montrezl Harrell (15 points) lead a second unit that has elite shooting and versatile defenders in the mix.

With head coach Michael Malone mainly relying on Monte Morris, Torrey Craig and Porter Jr. off the bench, it is imperative that they provide enough shotmaking, playmaking and defense to keep Denver in the game when one of Murray or Jokić is not on the floor.

That wasn’t the case in Game 4 as Morris and Craig combined to shoot 1 of 9 from the field and score three points off the bench. Once again, Harrell and Williams outscored Denver’s entire bench themselves, which doesn’t bode well for Denver’s chances moving forward. If the Nuggets can’t take advantage of the minutes when Leonard and/or Paul George are off the floor, it will be difficult for Denver to keep its season alive on Friday.

Game 5 will tip at 4:30 p.m. MT and will air on TNT (Radio: KKSE 92.5FM).