Preview: Denver Nuggets look to bounce back in Game 2 against Clippers

Nothing was easy for the Denver Nuggets in their 120-97 Game 1 loss to the LA Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals Thursday night.

Just 48 hours after completing a dramatic, grueling 3-1 series comeback in Game 7 in the first round against the Utah Jazz, Denver had to take on a well-rested Clippers team. The results weren’t pretty, as LA dominated on both ends of the floor to cruise to the series-opening victory.

After an impressive first quarter in which the Nuggets more than held their own on offense with 31 points, LA’s defense tightened up in the second quarter and never looked back. Meanwhile, Denver’s defense couldn’t match up with LA’s star power, especially Kawhi Leonard, who got to his spots and hit shot after shot.

The challenge for Denver is identifying the proper defensive scheme to guard this LA offense, which presents a very different set of challenges from the Utah Jazz. On the other end of the floor, the Nuggets have to balance getting Nikola Jokić going in the post with attacking from the perimeter. Shooting better than 9 of 36 from beyond the arc would also provide a much-needed boost for Denver’s offense.

Here are three storylines to watch in Saturday’s Game 2.

Point of attack defense

As mentioned earlier, Leonard and the Clippers were able to get any shot they wanted throughout the competitive portions of the game. LA finished with 66 points in the paint Thursday, as 35 percent of its shot attempts came at the rim, where the Clippers shot 68.2 percent.

Denver’s containment on the perimeter wasn’t where it needed to be in order to have a chance at slowing down the Clippers’ offense. Yes, LA shot well from every area of the floor (58.3 percent in the mid-range and 41.7 percent from deep), but the Clippers will continue to attack the basket regularly in order to open up shots on the perimeter, finish around the rim and potentially get Denver’s bigs in foul trouble.

The Nuggets will have to be better fighting on the perimeter and defending the rim in Game 2. If Denver can’t make things difficult for LA’s offense, the Nuggets’ offense will have to play from behind, which is tough to do given the team’s limited 3-point shooting and methodical half-court approach on offense.

Can Jokić or Murray take over?

The other way Denver can even up the series is one of its two star players taking over. Given that Jamal Murray (12 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field in Game 1) will almost always be defended by Patrick Beverley, Paul George or Kawhi Leonard, it likely falls on Jokić’s shoulders to carry the offense.

Jokić was impressive early, with a mix of post moves and passes that fueled Denver’s offense. However, the Serbian big man wasn’t able to keep that rhythm going after that quarter, as he finished with 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field.

Jokić has an advantageous matchup against LA’s Ivica Zubac, as the two-time All-Star big man is able to use his various post moves and crafty finishes to score around Zubac. However, LA will continue to throw double-teams at Jokić, which will force Denver’s supporting cast to knock down open shots or cut effectively to the basket.

Can Denver’s bench make a difference?

There aren’t many teams that can boast more quality depth than Denver, but the Clippers certainly count as one of those teams. With Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams and Landry Shamet leading LA’s bench units, Denver may have to shuffle things around to match the firepower of that unit.

In Game 1, Michael Malone mostly relied on Monte Morris, Torrey Craig, Michael Porter Jr. and Mason Plumlee off the bench. That group struggled offensively, shooting 1 of 11 from beyond the arc and combining for 27 points.

One potential solution could be moving Paul Millsap to a bench role, where he can enter the game and be a focal point for Denver’s offense, while he can serve as a defensive anchor at the center position.

Malone has some tough decisions to make as it relates to the rotation, as Denver needs to provide enough floor spacing and shooting around Jokić and Murray while also playing lineups that have a chance to survive on defense.

Game 2 will tip at 7 p.m. MT and will air on TNT (Radio: KKSE 92.5FM).