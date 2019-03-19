Denver Nuggets Clinch Playoffs: Social Media Goes Wild

by Alex Labidou
Posted: Mar 19, 2019

The Mile High City was rocking after the Nuggets clinched their ticket to the 2019 NBA Playoffs, especially on social media. Here’s some of the best reactions to the team ending its six-year postseason drought.

As usual, our PA announcer got the party started:

Then our fans started celebrating:

A Nuggets legend weighed in:

Even our neighbors showed some love:

We know which NBA team Serbia is repping:

