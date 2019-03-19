Denver Nuggets Clinch Playoffs: Social Media Goes Wild
The Mile High City was rocking after the Nuggets clinched their ticket to the 2019 NBA Playoffs, especially on social media. Here’s some of the best reactions to the team ending its six-year postseason drought.
As usual, our PA announcer got the party started:
THIS IS OUR SEASON!!!! YEEEEAAAH!!! LETS GOOOOOOOOO!!!! @nuggets pic.twitter.com/t8RpeNl2f6— Kyle Speller (@KyleSpeller) March 19, 2019
Then our fans started celebrating:
I LOVE THIS VIDEO!!!! I LOVE THIS TEAM!!!!— Brian A. Peagler (@brianpeagler) March 19, 2019
They play for each other, they're learning to play at a higher intensity, and they have found their star in Nikola Jokic. Congrats on clinching playoff basketball in Denver (my tickets are already locked in). #MileHighBasketball
Malone pic.twitter.com/LPjhDGjeQB— Chris Braden (@ChrisBradenLive) March 19, 2019

A Nuggets legend weighed in:
Keep it rolling..— Lafayette "Fat" Lever (@phattime12) March 19, 2019
Even our neighbors showed some love:
Congrats, @nuggets!— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 19, 2019
Can't wait for more #MileHighBasketball. https://t.co/HFawwMeNCR
LET’S GOOOOOOOO!!!!!!— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) March 19, 2019
We know which NBA team Serbia is repping:
#DenverNuggets is living its dream. Miracles are happening! Continue to hope, keep up good work, let winner mentality carries you on!from— Svet Mirkovic (@forgottenrealm3) March 19, 2019