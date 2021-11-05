To participate in the Nuggets City Edition Jersey Giveaway, you must respond to the tweet from the official Nuggets account that shows proof that you have located where each of the six “easter egg” logos are on the six respective gameday graphics.

The first person to correctly reply with the locations of the easter egg logos will be selected as the winner.

For complete rules, click here: https://bi.ksehq.com/media/m5wfhcyv/official-rules-enter-to-win-promotio...

By participating in the Denver Nuggets City Edition Jersey Giveaway (the “Promotion”), you acknowledge that you have read, understand, and agree to the official sweepstakes rules (including the eligibility requirements). You must be 18 years or older and a resident of the State of Colorado to participate. The Promotion will begin on 11/5/2021 at 1:30 pm and will end on 11/6/2021 at 11:59pm. There will be one (1) Winner selected. The Winner will receive the following Prize: one (1) Denver Nuggets City Edition Authentic Jersey, selected by Sponsor. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Prize is Two Hundred and Forty Dollars ($240.00). The Promotion is sponsored by The Denver Nuggets Limited Partnership, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, Colorado 80204.