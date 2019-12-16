Denver Nuggets kick off 2019-20 diversity and inclusion nights with Pride Night

Over the weekend, the Denver Nuggets kicked off their slate of diversity and inclusion nights with the third annual Pride Night as they took on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The night included pride-themed events and activations throughout Pepsi Center, including live musical performances and representation from One Colorado.

The festivities began with a performance of the national anthem by Take Note!, an a cappella ensemble of the Denver Women's Chorus.

The Denver Women’s Chorus was founded in 1984 and is a multi-generational chorus of LGBTQ+ singers and allies. Their upcoming concert, Make Them Hear You, is dedicated to voting rights and will take place on January 24th and 25th at Central Presbyterian Church in Denver. The Chorus was founded with “the goal of building community through music” according to the Chorus’ website.

The celebration continued at halftime as morgxn performed a variety of his top songs, including WALK THE MOON, which was a top 10 smash hit at alternative radio. morgxn kept the Nuggets crowd entertained and energized throughout the halftime break as he celebrated Pride.

Representation from One Colorado were in attendance throughout Denver’s 110-102 victory over the Thunder.

“One Colorado is a statewide advocacy organization dedicated to securing and protecting equality and opportunity for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) Coloradans and their families,” a representative of One Colorado said. “Our vision is a fair and just Colorado. We're committed to building that future by protecting our victories and advancing opportunities for LGBTQ Coloradans through public education, ensuring that all LGBTQ Coloradans have equal access to adequate and affordable health care, and advocating for an environment in every school where students feel safe, welcome, and empowered to make change.”

The item of the game in Pepsi Center was a t-shirt featuring the Nuggets logo in Pride colors, which was worn by Pepsi Center staff throughout the night.

“The Denver Nuggets are proud to celebrate and recognize our diverse fanbase,” said KSE SVP/CMO Declan J. Bolger. “We support equality and strive to reflect the community and region that we serve.”

The Nuggets will continue to celebrate their diverse fanbase during the 2019-20 season, with other diversity and inclusion nights including a Black History celebration, a Hispanic Heritage Night and a celebration of the Lunar New Year on Jan. 30.