Preview: Denver Nuggets look to get back on track vs. Cavaliers

The Denver Nuggets are in a slump. For the first time all season, Denver has lost three consecutive games, which has put the team in danger of falling to .500 on the season with the next loss.

Although Nikola Jokić has continued to perform at an MVP level (the Serbian big man scored 85 points over the past two games combined), Denver’s supporting cast has struggled to find a rhythm as of late. Injuries also haven’t helped, as both Gary Harris and PJ Dozier have missed extended time, thus forcing head coach Michael Malone to adjust the rotation and use different lineup combinations.

Denver (12-11) will now look to turn things around in the second game of a four-game homestand. The Cleveland Cavaliers (10-15) come to town Wednesday as a much-improved team from a season ago.

Although the Cavaliers have lost four-in-a-row, those four losses have come to the LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks (twice), and Phoenix Suns, all teams in solid playoff positioning. Cleveland’s resurgence this season is mainly a result of the improved play from their young backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, and impressive play on the defensive end. Before running into the offensive juggernauts in Milwaukee and LA, the Cavaliers owned the league’s seventh-ranked defense.

Projected starters: Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

Injury report:

GREG WHITTINGTON – LEFT KNEE ARTHROSCOPY. OUT.

P.J. DOZIER – RIGHT HAMSTRING STRAIN. OUT.

GARY HARRIS – LEFT ADDUCTOR STRAIN. OUT.

FACUNDO CAMPAZZO - RIGHT KNEE SORENESS. PROBABLE.

TUNE IN: 7 p.m. MT, Altitude TV

Key matchup: Nikola Jokić vs. Andre Drummond

Following a mid-season trade last season, Drummond has continued to put up impressive numbers as the Cavaliers’ starting center. With averages of 18.5 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game this season, the 27-year-old big man fills up the stat sheet.

Drummond missed Cleveland’s final game against the Nuggets last season, but he did have 21 points and 17 rebounds against Denver as a member of the Detroit Pistons in an early February contest. The only issue for Drummond in that game? He also coughed it up six times and Nikola Jokić scored 39 points on 16-of-23 shooting from the field.

Jokić is uniquely positioned to attack Drummond with his ability to score from all areas of the floor. Drummond is not particularly comfortable guarding out on the perimeter, and with the way Jokić has been hitting from deep recently (41.5 percent over the past 10 games), look for the Serbian big man to go deep into his bag of tricks on Wednesday to attack Drummond.

Attack the offensive glass

At first glance, one would think that the Cavaliers are a dominating team on the boards. Boasting a frontcourt rotation that includes both Drummond, the recently acquired Jarrett Allen, and JaVale McGee, Cleveland has plenty of options at center. However, that size has only translated to success on the offensive glass (the Cavaliers rank fourth in offensive rebound percentage).

Where Cleveland could find itself in trouble on Wednesday is cleaning up after Denver’s misses. The Nuggets rank first in the league in offensive rebound percentage (29.6 percent), while the Cavaliers rank 26th in opponent offensive rebound percentage, allowing teams to grab an offensive rebound on 27.2 percent of their missed shots.

If the Nuggets can create an advantage on the offensive glass, they are well equipped to deal with Cleveland’s size on the other end of the floor, as Denver currently ranks eighth in the league in opponent offensive rebound percentage.

Who will win the battle inside the paint?

Cleveland’s shot distribution and percentages this season are truly unique in today’s NBA. The Cavaliers rank last in the league in 3-point attempt frequency, as they only attempt 26.4 per game (their 34.9 percent from deep isn’t much better, ranking 25th on the year).

Instead, the Cavaliers look to generate their offense from inside the arc, most notably around the rim. Cleveland ranks 11th in their frequency of mid-range shot attempts, but second in shot attempts around the rim, with 40.5 percent of their attempts coming from that area of the floor. However, finishing has been an issue for the young Cavaliers squad, as they are tied for last in field-goal percentage around the basket at just 57.1 percent.

This sets up a unique battle in Wednesday’s contest, as the Nuggets have thrived at preventing shot attempts around the rim (just 29.8 percent of opponent shot attempts have come from that area of the floor this season, good for fourth in the league). Unfortunately for Denver, when teams have gotten to the rim this season, they’ve converted at a 70.5 percent clip, which ranks last in the league.

Wednesday’s game will pit a Cavaliers offense that thrives at getting to the rim but struggles to finish there against a Nuggets defense that limits shot attempts at the rim but allows teams to shoot a high percentage from that area of the floor. The battle inside the paint will certainly be one to watch on Wednesday.