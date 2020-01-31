Preview: Nuggets head to Milwaukee to face Eastern Conference-leading Bucks

The Nuggets (33-15) edged the Utah Jazz to secure one of their best victories of the season Thursday and will be looking to build on that success against the Milwaukee Bucks (46-9), one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Denver’s win over Utah gave the team sole possession of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and the aim on Friday is to stay there. Against the Jazz, Nuggets coach Michael Malone’s team showed plenty of resiliency, battling through key players being out with injury to rally from 11-behind to secure their 106-100 win. The Nuggets are 7-3 in their last 10 games and moved to a perfect 7-0 in the Northwestern Division.

Milwaukee is tied with Toronto for the longest active win streak in the league, having reeled off nine-straight. The Bucks are absolutely dominant at home, where they are 22-2 and own the second-best win percentage against Western Conference teams at 83.3. This is a juggernaut and likely the toughest test the Nuggets have faced in this campaign so far.

Denver was swept in last season’s two-game series, but over the past decade the franchise has largely played well against Milwaukee. Since December 2010, the Nuggets have only lost four of their 19 games against the Bucks.

Projected starters: Monte Morris, Will Barton III, Torrey Craig, Jerami Grant, Nikola Jokić

TUNE IN: 7 p.m. MT, TV: ALTITUDE RADIO: KKSE 92.5FM/950AM

Here are the key storylines

Will fatigue be a factor?

Denver is playing its 10th game since Jan. 15, a brutal stretch – especially considering the team has seen four key players, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Mason Plumley and Paul Millsap, in and out of the lineup due to injury. Denver has largely risen to the challenge, losing just three of its last 10 games, but Malone has acknowledged this is a difficult period for his group.

“This back-to-back is criminal,” Malone said prior to the game against Utah. “It is what is, we can’t change the schedule…It’s unfortunate, I think it’s a horrible back-to-back but we’re going to take it one game at a time.”

If there is one thing the Nuggets can take some pride in, it’s their success in back-to-backs. Last season, they were 12-1 on the second night of consecutive games. This season they are 4-1.

Containing Giannis

As scary as it is to believe, Giannis Antetokounmpo has actually improved, following his jaw-dropping MVP 2018-19 campaign and that’s due to becoming a respected shooter from downtown. Antetokounmpo is currently second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 30 points per game, and fifth in rebounding at 12.9 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo is a nightmare to guard around the rim with his speed and size at 6-foot-11, making him almost impossible to guard in close range. In the past, his struggles from outside allowed teams to dare him, a 28.6 percent shooter from downtown, to take shots from behind the arc. This season, however, the 25-year-old has increased his attempts from three (from 2.8 to 5.0) and raised his percentage, going from 25.6 to 32.1 percent. While that is still below league average (35.5), that’s a massive improvement.

Despite his growth from long-range, Denver should still look to force Antetokounmpo into taking threes and try to contain Milwaukee’s other threats—Eric Bledsoe and Chris Middleton. In the Bucks’ six losses,Antetokounmpo shot just 9.7 percent from downtown and averaged three more shots per game (22.7) than he usually takes (19.5). The team can also look to send Antetokounmpo to the free-throw line, a place where he’s only converting at 60.6 percent this season.

Knock down threes

With just six losses, there aren’t many things the Bucks do wrong on the court. If there’s one noted weakness for the team, it’s the ability to defend the three as it allows opponents to hit 14 threes a game (30th in the NBA). They also 20th in the league in opponent three-point percentage at 36.1.

Although Denver has struggled at times to consistently hit shots from downtown as it sits 20th in three-point percentage at 34.7 percent, there has been some recent growth in that area. In the team’s last three games, it is a respectable 12th in the league as it has converted 37 percent of its three-point attempts.

If the Nuggets can continue that recent success, they could sneak out of Milwaukee with an upset win.