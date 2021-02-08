Preview: Denver Nuggets kick off homestand against Milwaukee Bucks

Following a disappointing 0-2 road trip on the west coast, things don’t get any easier for the Denver Nuggets upon returning home. In the first of four games at Ball Arena this week, Denver will take on the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Denver (12-10) fell to the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings last week. The Nuggets were missing a majority of their backcourt in Saturday’s loss in Sacramento, a game in which Nikola Jokić became the first center in the three-point era (1980) to score 50 or more points and dish out 10 or more assists in a single game.

Despite Jokić’s MVP performance, Denver couldn’t get enough stops and fell 119-114. The Nuggets will need all hands on deck in hopes of slowing down a Milwaukee squad that has won four consecutive games.

The Bucks’ 15-8 record may not be the best in the league, but they are certainly playing like a true championship contender. Milwaukee owns the league’s top-ranked offense as of Sunday, while their defense also ranks in the top 10. The result is a +10.4 net-rating, which is good for second in the league.

Projected starters: Monte Morris, Will Barton III, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

TUNE IN: 7:30 p.m. MT, Altitude and NBA TV

Key matchup: Porter Jr. vs. Khris Middleton

If the Nuggets are closer to full strength for Monday’s contest, there’s a chance that Porter Jr. returns to his second-unit role. However, these two scoring forwards should match up throughout the game, which could provide plenty of fireworks on the offensive end.

Middleton is enjoying another All-Star-caliber season, with averages of 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and a career-high 5.8 assists per game, all on a career-high 64.7 true shooting percentage. The 29-year-old is playmaking more for others and in the middle of the best offensive season of his career, according to some of the advanced metrics.

Porter Jr. is looking to regain his rhythm following several impressive performances during Denver’s five-game road trip. The 22-year-old forward has scored eight points in each of his past two games on 28.6 percent shooting from the field. If Denver is once again shorthanded, Porter Jr. will be relied on to take-and-make shots to give the Nuggets a chance in matching Milwaukee’s high-powered offense.

What does Jokić have in store for an encore?

Denver’s All-Star big man scored 13 points against the Lakers last week and yet has scored 110 points over the past three games. That’s because he dropped 47 against the Utah Jazz nearly a week ago and then set a new career-high with 50 points against Sacramento.

Over the past 10 games, the Serbian has taken his scoring to a new level, averaging 30.8 points per game on 56.9 percent shooting from the field and 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. Of course, the rebounding (11.8 per game) and playmaking (6.8 assists per game) are still there during this stretch, as Jokić is making a case to be considered the best offensive player in basketball.

Against Milwaukee, keep an eye on Jokić’s 3-point shooting. The Bucks’ defensive scheme is focused on limiting shot attempts around the rim, but in doing so, they give up plenty of attempts from beyond the arc. If Jokić can find a rhythm early from deep, that could open up driving lanes and cutting opportunities for Denver’s guards and wings.

The battle beyond the arc

Monday’s matchup may very well come down to which team is hitting their 3-pointers. Similar to the Jazz, Milwaukee thrives from downtown, ranking fifth in 3-point attempts per game (38.4) and third in percentage (40.1 percent). That isn’t good news for a Nuggets team that has struggled to defend the 3-point line this season.

Denver ranks 24th in opponent 3-point attempt frequency, while teams have connected on 38.2 percent of those attempts, which ranks 18th in the league.

The good news for the Nuggets is that, as mentioned earlier, Milwaukee’s defense gives up a lot of 3-point attempts, and Denver has shot very well from beyond the arc this season. The Bucks rank 25th in opponent 3-point attempt frequency and they have been burned often from deep, as teams have hit 39.4 percent of those attempts, which ranks 26th in the league.

Following several seasons ranking near the middle of the pack in 3-point shooting, the Nuggets are one of the elite shooting teams this season, ranking sixth at 38 percent on the season. If Denver can take advantage of Milwaukee’s defensive scheme and get hot from deep, they will have a good chance of kicking off the homestand with a victory.