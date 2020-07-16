Denver Nuggets Orlando Bubble Practice Day 6: Three Takeaways

The Denver Nuggets continued their preparations for the resumption of the 2019-20 season Thursday afternoon. With only six days remaining until the team’s first scrimmage game against the Washington Wizards on July 22, the clock is ticking as the team continues to work itself into game shape.

While Nikola Jokić has been fully integrated back into the team’s practices, the coaching staff has had to get creative during practice to account for the players who haven’t joined the team in Orlando.

Following practice, Bol Bol and Troy Daniels spoke to the media. Without further ado, let’s get to today’s practice takeaways.

Bol: “It’s been a long journey”

Bol has spent a lot of his time this past season watching other players practice and play. As he continued his recovery from a foot injury suffered during his lone collegiate season at Oregon, Bol only played in eight games in the G League and rarely practiced with the Nuggets.

However, that has changed for the 20-year-old big man, who has spent the past week showcasing his skills in practice for Denver. For a player that has had to wait for such an extended period of time to regularly practice with his NBA teammates, it’s not an opportunity he is overlooking.

“It’s been a long journey because I spent most of the season watching practice,” Bol said Thursday. “Now that I can finally practice it’s been pretty fun. It’s what I’ve been looking forward to.”

Bol specifically mentioned his desire to improve on the defensive end, specifically as it relates to using his size and length to protect the rim. As a result of the coaching staff needing to get creative when filling out lineups for practice, the 7’2” big man also revealed that he spent time playing the small forward position at practice today. One can only imagine what that sort of lineup looks like on the court!

Bol’s unique skillset has certainly caught the attention of his teammates.

“Talented, talented, talented,” Daniels said when asked about his first impression of Bol. “The kid has the intangibles that a lot of people are not blessed with. He can really take that and use it when he’s working out. The sky’s the limit for that kid.”

Daniels continues to adjust to new surroundings

Troy Daniels was officially signed by the Nuggets on March 5. Less than a week later, Denver played its final game before the league’s stoppage. As a result, Daniels had barely any time to practice or get acclimated to his surroundings prior to the team arriving in Orlando last week.

However, as Daniels himself explained, that hasn’t hampered the integration process.

“It’s been fun,” Daniels said Thursday when asked about his experience around the Nuggets. “It’s been a rollercoaster ride for me and this is an unprecedented time, so it’s tough to get used to it. But the guys have been great, coaches are great and everything’s been smooth for me.”

Although Daniels’ role in the rotation is up in the air considering the depth that Denver enjoys in the backcourt, the veteran does bring a fresh perspective to practices and the team in general, while his elite 3-point shooting can always be used as a weapon by Denver’s offense.

Practice creativity has provided unique experiences and moments

As mentioned earlier, Bol spent time at the small forward position in practice today. Given the number of available bodies that the team has at its disposal in the bubble for practices, the coaching staff has had to think outside the box in order to run scrimmages or practice plays.

Videos have surfaced of head coach Michael Malone participating in drills as a ball-handler, with one sequence showing Bol defending Malone at first before switching into an offensive role in order to knock down a catch-and-shoot jumper.

The key takeaway from these first six practices is that the players that are in Orlando are getting plenty of opportunities to grow and showcase their game. While some players may not be playing at their natural position (it’s not often that you see a 7’2” player slotting in at the small forward spot), what matters is the experience these players are receiving on the court and in drills.

While Denver’s rotation may be set up for the seeding games and playoffs, this experience can be invaluable for young players such as Bol and Tyler Cook, as well as players at the end of the bench.