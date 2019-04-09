Nuggets Q & A: Bryant Stith excited about Denver's playoff potential

Former Denver Nugget Bryant Stith is certainly enjoying this week.

And it isn’t just because his alma matter Virginia won the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship on Monday night. On Wednesday night, Stith will be making his long-awaited return to Pepsi Center – a venue he hasn’t been to in over 19 years.

“I’m very, very excited to be back,” Stith told Nuggets.com.

Stith immediately points to his current job, an assistant coach at Old Dominion, as the reason why he hasn’t been back to catch a Nuggets game in almost two decades. The popular former Nuggets guard, who played for the team for eight seasons between 1992-2000, is looking forward to being a part of the team’s final Skyline Night on the last game of the regular season.

“To have an opportunity to finally get out there and see a game and be able to reconnect with old friends and be able to share that experience with the Nuggets fans is a tremendous feeling that I have,” he said.

In a Q and A with Nuggets.com, Stith shared his feelings about this current Nuggets team, how far it can go in the playoffs. He also reflects on his time in Denver, including the historic upset of the No. 1-seeded Supersonics in 1994, and talks about his work as an assistant coach. Here’s his responses:

[Editor’s Note: Responses have been edited for length and brevity purposes]

Nuggets.com: What do you think about the Nuggets this year? Are you surprised about what they’ve shown this year?

Stith: Absolutely. Going into the year, if anyone would’ve told you that the Nuggets would have the opportunity to finish in the top half of the Western Conference, they would be telling you a lie [laughs]. I read all of the basketball magazines at the beginning of the year and Denver didn’t factor that high into the equation.

The similarities between this team and the ’94 Nuggets is that against all odds, this team has risen and taken itself to a new level. If this team believes and has a small amount of faith going into the playoffs, then they will be able to literally move mountains. So I hope they have the confidence in themselves and believe in what they’ve done all year. Trust what their coaches are telling them. This could be a special [postseason]. Any team can be beat, we [the ’94 Nuggets] are a witness to that. I just pray for the next six weeks that they can play their best basketball of the year.

Was the 1994 upset of the Sonics your proudest moment as a Nugget?

Definitely when we upset Seattle, the first No. 8 seed to upset No. 1, was by far the highlight of not only my experience in Denver, but my entire NBA career. I was just so fortunate and honored to be a part of that group. This is something that will go down in the annals of NBA history.

What were the emotions that you had in accomplishing that upset?

When we dropped the first two games, it felt like an insurmountable challenge. After the second game of the series, we understood that we weren’t that far away. We understood that we hadn’t played no where near our best basketball and we gave ourselves a chance to win in game two.

When we came home in Game 3, [it was] probably the best atmosphere that I’ve experienced in the NBA. When [then Broncos quarterback] John Elway announced the start of game three, it just got the crowd rallied up into a frenzy – the rest is history. After we won Game 3 and 4 in Denver, it gave us the confidence that we could pull off the impossible. It allowed Dikembe [Mutombo] to dream. It gave us the confidence that we could do something really special.

When you look at this year’s Nuggets team and the 1994 team, are there any specific similarities that you notice between the two teams?

When you look at the makeup of this team and the makeup of our team, the key position is at the five [center]. [Nikola] Jokić is different from Mutombo, but he’s the centerpiece of that team. They are different players, but they are effective in their own right. The teams are built around them…Everyone understands their roles and does their roles to the best of their ability. Which makes them so effective. That’s the reason why this team is so much like the team we had in 1994.

Anyone on the current team remind you of yourself or any other player on the team?

I would hate to compare one person to me because we’re so different. The pieces are so different from what it was in 1994. If there was one [player similar to me], I would say it was [Gary Harris] and I would say that Jamal Murray reminds me of Mahmoud Abdul Rauf. There are a lot of similarities there, without a doubt.

How is life treating you as a coach?

I absolutely love it. My last couple of years in the NBA, it was nothing like when I first got to Denver. There was so much excitement and buzz around the Denver Nuggets team [back then]. Once Dikembe signed with Atlanta…My last several years in Denver, they weren’t a great experience for me. It wasn’t what I was used to when I first got there.

When I [retired], I was running [away] from basketball, I wanted to get away from it. The high school I went to was looking for a change and they asked me if I was interested in becoming the new head coach at Brunswick. Those kids at Brunswick gave me the love of the game back. I’ve been enjoying basketball ever since. I was a high school coach for seven years and I’ve completed six years as a college assistant and I think my coaching future is bright. I’m learning a lot and I love the game.

