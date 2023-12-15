Nuggets blow out Nets for third straight victory

Three straight wins. A blowout victory at home. Don't look now, but the Denver Nuggets are streaking.

Denver took down the Brooklyn Nets, 124-101, on Thursday night. The 23-point win was Denver's second-largest margin of victory this season. It was also the third time the Nuggets have won by 15 or more points.

"I just think our energy was in the right place and where it needed to be... We never like to lose in front of our fans, we always like to protect homecourt," said Peyton Watson. "So, I think everybody’s minds were locked into doing that."

Denver is now 17-9 on the season and 10-1 at home. Brooklyn, meanwhile, drops to 13-11 on the year.

Six Nuggets finished in double figures. Denver's bench tallied 58 points against Brooklyn on Thursday, a season-high. The reserves have scored 49 or more points in their last three games.

Nikola Jokić finished with 26 points on 8-of-12 from the field, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. He became the first player ever to record 10 or more triple-doubles for 7 consecutive seasons... just 26 games into the year.

Here's an even crazier Jokić triple-double statistic, courtesy of Altitude TV's Katy Winge.

Sheesh.

Jamal Murray had an efficient game of 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting while working on a minutes restriction. Murray's dealt with a variety of injuries this season, most recently nursing bilateral ankle sprains.

Peyton Watson had perhaps his best night of the year: a season-high 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, a season-high 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal.

"I think the game is slowing down a lot," said Watson. "I put work in on my offensive game every single day. It's something that I sharpen constantly."

Reggie Jackson finished with 12 points off the bench, and Aaron Gordon tallied 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Christian Braun also totaled 10 points with all of them occurring in the fourth quarter.

Murray was in rhythm right away, splashing numerous tough jumpers over Mikal Bridges. However, it wasn't until late in the quarter when Denver built a 7-point lead off a flurry of tough shots from Jackson. Denver entered the second quarter with a 29-22 lead.

Initially, Brooklyn's reserves with Dorian Finney-Smith at center bogged Denver's offense down thanks to their switching. But then the starters checked in and made it a double-digit game. Denver entered halftime with a 52-39 lead.