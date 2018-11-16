Nuggets Blow Out Hawks

It’s over.

The Denver Nuggets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 138-93 win against the Atlanta Hawks at Pepsi Center Thursday night.

Denver jump all over Atlanta from the opening tip, connecting on each of its first four field goals on its way to building a 13-0 by the 7:52 mark of the first quarter and never, ever looked back in the 45-point victory.

Team work made the dream work for the Nuggets as they dished out nine assists in the first quarter and 11 in the second. All in all, Denver handed out a season-high 35 helpers, besting their previous 2018-19 high of 32 achieved against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 3.

The Nuggets (10-5, 7-3 at home) led by 12 after one, 16 at the half and 34 by the end of the third quarter in their most lopsided victory of the season. Led by Juancho Hernangómez’s game-high 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting, seven different Denver players finished in double-figures in scoring to help the Nuggets put their highest point total of the season.

“All the guys that played played extremely well,” Hernangomez said. “I just think we got some good looks, easy layups, defensive rebounds. It was just team work and everybody stepping up. We needed the win.”

Gary Harris finished with 18 points in 27 minutes. Reserve guard Malik Beasley scored 15. Jamal Murray finished with 14 in 23 minutes while coming off the bench behind Monte Morris for the first time all year. Big men center Nikola Jokić (12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists) and forward Paul Millsap (18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals) both nearly logged double-doubles despite not playing at all in the fourth quarter.

“We were just playing with freedom,” Hernangomez said. “Everbody played hard. Everybody matched up on defense. Off of our defense, it was easy to run get back to who we are. I think, last season we played like this. Everybody cuts. Everybody runs. Everybody shoots.”

Defensively, Denver held Atlanta (3-12) to second-lowest scoring game of the season on abysmal 34.8. shooting from the field, including and even worse 21.4 from 3-point range. The Nuggets held hotshot rookie Hawks point guard Trae Young in check all night. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Young, came into the contest second among all first-year players in scoring at 17.5 ppg and second in assists at 8.2 per game but managed just six points on 2-for-11 shooting, going 0 of 4 from behind the 3-point line, go along with five assists against the Nuggets.

“It was a great performance, and most importantly, it was a nice way to end a four-game losing streak and to close out a four-game homestand with a win,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We have to do a better job of protecting our homecourt than we did.”

Jeremy Lin led the way for the Hawks with 16 points followed by Kent Bazemore (14), Vince Carter (10), Alex Poythress (10), Omari Spellman (10) and Kevin Huerter (10).

The Nuggets face the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday at 5 p.m. MT. That game will be broadcasted live on Altitude TV and streamed on live on AltitudeNOW.