Denver Nuggets 108, Portland Trail Blazers 100: Three Takeaways

PORTLAND – The Trail Blazers had won their last 18 home openers, but the Nuggets ensured on Wednesday the streak, an NBA record, wouldn’t extend to 19.

Denver survived a nightmare opening five minutes where it trailed by 12 points to edge Portland 108-100 in a thriller in front of a raucous, sold-out crowd at Moda Center. The Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokić, who got past a foul-plagued start to lead the Nuggets with 20 points to go along with 13 rebounds on 8-for-14 shooting. Will Barton also appeared to be at his best as he contributed to the win with 19 points and five boards. Portland’s Damian Lillard led all scorers with 32 points and added eight assists and four rebounds.

"Nikola's third and fourth quarter were phenomenal, he showed everyone why he's an MVP-caliber player," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game.

Denver’s ability to convert from downtown, going 18 of 32, was the difference for Malone’s team. It also out-assisted Portland 24-13.

"Especially [in] the fourth quarter, we had a lot of threes early on that helped us bounce back and give us the lead," Jamal Murray said.

The Nuggets return to the Mile High City and will host their home opener against the Phoenix Suns (1-0) on Friday.

"Hell of a win, they've [the Blazers] won 18-straight openers here so to come in here, against a division rival [with] a win on the road to start the year off, [we] couldn't ask for a better start," Malone said.

Star duo catches fire in the clutch

Murray and Jokić struggled to find their footing early, but they made up for it in crunch time.

Through the first three quarters of the game, the Nuggets’ star duo combined for just 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting. They responded in the final 12 minutes of the game with a 22-point outburst.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, Malone expressed a desire for his All-NBA first team center to return to form from behind the arc and Jokić responded. The Serbian hit all of three of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter en route to a 15-point, eight-rebound quarter.

Murray shot 2 of 4 in the fourth and was part of a hounding defensive effort on Portland’s star guard Damian Lillard in the opening 24 minutes. Lillard had a quiet first half, scoring nine points on 3-of-8 shooting.

Reserves to the rescue

The Nuggets won’t look back at their opening five minutes of the season too fondly. Jokić picked three fouls in just over four minutes and Denver shot 2 of 13 to start the game. In front of a passionate and loud Blazers fan base, things could’ve snowballed rapidly after the Blazers gained a 19-7 advantage. Yet, one-by-one, the Nuggets substitutes steadied the ship as they provided a spark on both ends of the floor.

It all started with Mason Plumlee. Now in his fourth year as the Nuggets’ backup center, Plumlee’s familiarity with the offense proved crucial as he served as a frontcourt facilitator for his teammates. The 29-year-old ignited the team’s 9-0 run to cut the score to 19-16 as he assisted on back-to-back 3-pointers made by Malik Beasley and Jerami Grant. Plumlee would finish the quarter with five dimes.

"Five assists and no turnovers, I thought Mase was great," Malone said. "Mason was a starter here [in Portland] on a playoff team, he was a starter in Brooklyn on a playoff team. He's a hell of a player and he's really important for us. He went out there and did his job."

Torrey Craig also proved vital for Denver as the small forward led the second unit in scoring with 10 points. The 29-year-old hit timely threes for the Nuggets in both the second and third quarters when it appeared the Blazers would be going on a scoring run. Craig has earned the trust of the Nuggets coaching staff on defense, but it’s his play on the other side of the court that will determine his playing time this season. He got off to a good start Wednesday and he was a big reason why Denver’s bench outscored Portland’s 36-19.

"It's a great weapon to have, and the reality is I have guys even after those bench guys that can come in," Malone said. "I love our depth and I love the group of guys we have but we still have a lot of work to do."

Downtown heroics

Malone stressed improved three-point shooting would be the key to the Nuggets’ offense taking another step forward back in training camp. He won’t be disappointed by what he saw from his players on that end. The Nuggets set a new franchise Opening Night record as the team hit 18 triples.

Murray, Jokić and Paul Millsap all hit three 3-pointers and eight players overall converted on at least one attempt from in the Nuggets’ win.

"We want to be more aggressive on three point shots," Millsap explained. "We have a lot of guys who can shoot it well. It will open up a lot of things for us."