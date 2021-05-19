Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Guide to the first round

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Following a crazy turn of events Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers will face off in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, which begin on May 22.

Although this year’s series will once again be headlined by the stars on both sides (Nikola Jokić for the Nuggets and Damian Lillard for the Trail Blazers), the supporting casts around the headliners have changed quite a bit since 2019.

Jamal Murray will miss this year’s rematch, while other key players from the 2019 series such as Gary Harris and Torrey Craig are no longer on the Nuggets. Meanwhile, Portland will have Jusuf Nurkić available this time around, while players such as Maurice Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu, and Rodney Hood are playing elsewhere.

New faces on both sides could make the difference in this series, as Michael Porter Jr.’s ascension this season has been key for the Nuggets, while Portland has reshaped its forward rotation with the likes of Norman Powell, Robert Covington, and former Nugget Carmelo Anthony.

These two teams are incredibly familiar with one another, and although there will be several new faces in this series, many of the compelling matchups and keys to the series remain the same.

Let’s take a closer look at this 2021 first-round series, beginning with a recap of the regular-season series between the two teams.

Season series: 2-1 Denver

When it comes to this upcoming series, one can essentially throw out two of the three meetings between these two teams from the regular season.

On Feb. 23, Denver won 111-106, but both C.J. McCollum and Nurkić weren’t available in that game, while Jamal Murray played 38 minutes in the contest for Denver, who also saw Zeke Nnaji and Isaiah Hartenstein combine for 33 minutes of playing time with both Paul Millsap and JaMychal Green missing time.

Just a few days ago, Portland cruised to a 132-116 victory over Denver, but the Nuggets played their starters less than 20 minutes and gave plenty of opportunities to younger guys off the bench in a game that didn’t truly make a difference for them.

The one game that provided a glimpse into how this series could play out took place on April 21 in Portland, with the Nuggets escaping with a 106-105 victory. Portland had their full rotation available for that game, while Denver had just recently added Austin Rivers and Shaquille Harrison to the fold.

Jokić led the way with 25 points and nine rebounds as Denver had all five starters finish in double figures. Meanwhile, Lillard paced Portland with 22 points, as both teams struggled to hit shots.

Key matchup: Nikola Jokić vs. Jusuf Nurkić

There will be no adjustment time needed for these two former teammates, who have gone to battle against one another plenty of times in recent years.

Nurkić’s presence does change things significantly for Portland, as he is a capable passer from the center position to help bring additional flow to the offense, while his physicality and rebounding will help Portland’s struggling defense. With Nurkić on the court this season, Portland’s defense has been 10.1 points per 100 possessions better, which ranks in the 98th percentile.

For the Nuggets, it’s clear that Jokić will need to continue to produce at an MVP level throughout this series to propel Denver’s offense. A matchup against his former teammate provides the Serbian big man with the opportunity to do so.

Across two games this season, Jokić shot 12-of-24 when directly guarded by Nurkić, according to the NBA’s tracking data. However, in those minutes, Denver’s three-time All-Star shot just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc, dragging down the overall efficiency. Inside the arc, Jokić connected on 11-of-16 against Nurkić, which bodes well for his ability to generate his own offense throughout the series.

On the other end of the floor, Nurkić shot 5-of-12 when directly defended by Jokić, although Portland’s offense isn’t built around the Bosnian big man.

If Jokić can consistently get to his spots on the floor and score against Nurkić, Portland will be forced to decide between sending a second defender his way or focusing on taking away Denver’s other weapons, most notably Michael Porter Jr. Jokić is perhaps the deadliest offensive player in the league when it comes to attacking double-teams to find the right shot, so a lot of Denver’s potential success on the offensive floor will rely on the Serbian to get his scoring going early and often against Nurkić.

Keys to the series

1) How will Denver defend Lillard and McCollum?

While Portland will have to handle Denver’s frontcourt combination of Jokić and Porter Jr., the Nuggets will have their hands full defending Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

With Will Barton III and PJ Dozier still recovering from injury, Denver’s backcourt may be made up of Facundo Campazzo, Austin Rivers, and Shaquille Harrison to begin the series.

Luckily for Denver, all three players are capable defenders that should in theory be able to make life difficult for Portland’s dynamic backcourt.

Campazzo will likely receive the first opportunity to defend Lillard, which the Nuggets saw some success from during the regular season. Lillard shot 4-of-15 when guarded by Campazzo this season, according to the NBA’s tracking data.

Meanwhile, Lillard shot 0-of-3 when defended by Rivers and 1-of-5 when defended by Harrison this season. Again, these numbers don’t always paint the full picture, and one should assume that a locked-in Lillard will be able to get to his spots, but Denver will simply be looking for its guards to make life as difficult as possible for Lillard night in and night out.

With Campazzo receiving most of the Lillard assignment, look for Rivers and Harrison to be tasked with slowing down McCollum. In the regular season, Portland’s second-leading scorer shot 5-of-9 when defended by Harrison and 2-of-4 when guarded by Rivers.

This series is a classic battle between a star-studded backcourt and a star-studded frontcourt. If Denver’s guards can make life difficult for Lillard and McCollum, it will give Jokić and Porter Jr. a chance to take advantage of Portland’s frontcourt.

2) Which bench unit will have more success?

Both teams haven’t relied on their second units this season to fuel success.

However, in a competitive playoff series, any slight difference in performance from the bench units could swing a game or two and therefore swing an entire series.

In the regular season, Portland’s bench averaged 34.7 points per game to 32.2 points per game from Denver’s second unit. However, the Trail Blazers’ bench finished the season with a -65 plus-minus (which ranked 21st in the league), while Denver’s second unit outscored opponents by 28 throughout the regular season, good for 13th in the league.

Portland’s backup unit will be headlined by Carmelo Anthony and Enes Kanter, two potent offensive players who can struggle to defend. Meanwhile, Monte Morris, Paul Millsap, and JaMychal Green will likely be the first three off Michael Malone’s bench throughout this series.

Lineups with Green and Millsap sharing the frontcourt were very successful during the regular season, owning a +14.4 net rating in non-garbage time minutes. Those groups found most of that success on the defensive end of the floor, making it an interesting matchup with Portland’s second unit.

Lineups with Anthony and Kanter sharing the frontcourt (with Lillard off the floor) posted a -0.1 net rating during the regular season, with an eye-popping 117 offensive rating in those minutes. Portland’s head coach Terry Stotts may opt to stagger Lillard and McCollum to ensure that one of them is always on the floor, but Denver’s second unit defense will be tested regardless throughout the series.

3) The battle beyond the arc

When one team attempts 41.7 percent of its total shot attempts from beyond the arc, 3-point shooting certainly becomes a key to this series.

Yes, you read that right. 41.7 percent of Portland’s overall shot attempts this season came from downtown, and the Trail Blazers connected on 39.1 percent of those attempts, making them one of the deadliest 3-point shooting teams in the entire league.

Led by Lillard’s 10.5 3-point attempts per game, Portland had five rotation players attempting at least 4.5 threes per game during the regular season. Lillard (39.1 percent) and McCollum (40.2 percent on 8.9 attempts per game) are the notable sharpshooters Denver will have to defend, but Portland’s trade deadline acquisition Norman Powell isn’t afraid to let it fly from deep.

Denver’s defense has been vulnerable defending the 3-point line this season, as opponents attempted 38.5 percent of their shots from deep against the Nuggets this season, which was the eighth-highest rate in the league. However, teams connected on 36.9 percent of those attempts, which was slightly lower than the league average of 37.2 percent.

Against Portland, Denver’s defensive rotations will have to be crisp and timely, especially if Denver opts to blitz the pick-and-roll against Lillard (a “blitz” is where both the defender guarding the screener and the defender guarding the ball-handler execute a double-team of the ball-handler immediately off the screen).

Blitzing the pick-and-roll will lead to help and weak-side rotations to defend the paint, thus potentially opening corner and wing 3-point shooters. Denver’s defense will likely be in scramble mode regularly throughout the series, making timely rotations even more important.

Potential X-factor: Aaron Gordon

Gordon finds himself in an interesting position heading into his first series as a Nugget. Unlike in a potential matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the 25-year-old forward lacks a clear-cut defensive assignment, as chasing around Lillard or McCollum wouldn’t be using Gordon’s best defensive skills.

Instead, Gordon will likely rotate between defending Powell, Covington, and Anthony throughout the series, which will test Gordon’s on-ball defense but also his ability to help off his man to defend the paint or close out on open shooters.

Gordon’s versatility on the defensive end of the floor could also prove to be key for Denver, as the Nuggets should feel comfortable switching him on to Portland’s guards from time to time, especially in late-clock situations.

On the offensive end, Gordon will benefit from Jokić and Porter Jr. attracting most of the attention from Portland’s defenders. Because of this, Gordon’s 3-point shooting and timely cuts to the basket will be crucial in helping Denver’s offense keep up with Portland’s high-scoring group.

During his 25 games in Denver, Gordon has struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on 26.6 percent of his attempts, including 29.8 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts. However, the former first-round pick has limited his number of attempts from downtown and has instead focused on getting good positioning for shots inside the paint.

36.4 percent of his shot attempts as a Nugget have come from within three feet of the rim, the highest percentage of his shot attempts coming from that end of the floor since the 2015-16 campaign. Gordon has finished 74.7 percent of those attempts, making him a deadly passing target for Jokić, especially when the Serbian big man faces a double team.

If Gordon can knock down open 3-pointers at an average clip, create confusion for Portland’s defense with timely cuts, and effectively guard Portland’s wing scorers, it will go a long way in pushing this first-round series in Denver’s favor.

Game 1 between Portland and Denver will tip off Saturday, May 22 at 8:30 p.m. MT (ESPN, Altitude TV, 92.5FM).