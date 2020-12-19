Denver Nuggets 129, Portland Trail Blazers 96: Three takeaways

In a contest that felt like it was over before it started, the Nuggets cruised to an easy 129-96 rout over the Portland Trail Blazers in their preseason finale.



Denver continued its newfound aggressive style of play on offense, putting up a whopping 79 points in the first half alone. Paul Millsap led the charge with an impressive 24-point first half on 9-of-13 shooting. C.J. McCollum led the Blazers with 26 on 8-of-20 shooting.



The Nuggets will now get ready for the regular season opener at Ball Arena against Sacramento on Dec. 23 (7 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE).

"From the first Golden State [Warriors] game to tonight, I think we have gotten better each and every day and that’s a good sign of things to come," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game.



Here are the takeaways



“Unc” goes to work



Paul Millsap’s status as the elder statesman in the Nuggets locker room has led to some calling him “Unc” or “Uncle” in the past. Now entering his 15th season, Millsap showed he has plenty left in the tank with a second-straight dominant performance against the Trail Blazers.

Millsap was a walking highlight reel in the first half, showcasing a dazzling array of crossover dribbles and taking it to the hole with ferocity. The 35-year-old tallied an eye-catching 24 points in the opening 24 minutes – including 17 in just the second quarter.

More impressively, the veteran appears to be at ease with the Nuggets’ new style of play on offense. There has been an increased focus on getting to the line and taking shots from downtown and Millsap knocked in two three-pointers and went to the line four times in just 15 minutes of action. To put that in perspective, Millsap averaged 2.8 free throw attempts per game all of last season.

"I think with being a basketball player and wanting to improve, I've seen opportunities last year that I might have missed. This year, I want to make a concerted effort to make myself available [on offense]...just making the right basketball plays," Millsap said.



Isaiah Hartenstein is a steal



Isaiah Hartenstein arrived in Denver as a relative unknown with minimal buzz. He has turned heads during an impressive run during the preseason.

“I think from a new guy standpoint, Isaiah [Hartenstein] has been really good with that second unit. Screening, rolling, playmaking, defending, he’s doing a lot of really great things for us," Malone said.



Hartenstein finished the night with nine points, six boards, three assists and three blocks (+18 in plus/minus). While the center was known as a solid rebounder and finisher, his skills as a passer and rim-protector has been are further along than advertised. Those are two areas the German mentioned he wanted to show he was capable of and to a point Malone made during training camp, he plays within himself.



Hartenstein finished preseason averaging 8.6 points, four rebounds, two assists and 1.3 blocks in just 14 minutes of action. If he can build on that in the regular season, he will be considered one of the better acquisitions of this year’s free agency.



Offensive explosion continues



Wednesday night’s 126-point showing wasn’t a fluke.



The Nuggets continued their focus on opening up the floor and taking analytically-advantageous shots, launching 43 threes on Friday after taking 46 against the Blazers Wednesday.



While it is obviously preseason and the fact both of the Nuggets’ offensive explosions came against Portland needs to be considered, but there are several stats that can’t be ignored in this recent trend.

First, the Nuggets are cutting a lot more on offense. According to Altitude’s Chris Dempsey, the team averaged 16.5 cutting possessions as opposed to 9.8 last season prior to Friday’s game. The team is also taking a lot less mid-range shots. It only shot nine attempts from that range against Portland in its preseason finale. Finally, the Nuggets averaged 14 offensive rebounds in their last two preseason outings. Last season, they averaged 10.8 in that category.

"We just want to play with more pace and purpose when we can. One of the rewards for defending at a high level is the ability to get out and run and attack. We have talked about attacking the clock, not walking the ball up the floor and not getting into our offense late. That allows us to get more ball movement and play side-to-side," Malone explained. "The players have done a great job of taking the points of emphasis and trying to implement them in these games."

Again, it’s preseason, but all of those factors could prove fruitful in the regular season if the team continues to trend in that direction.