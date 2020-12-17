Denver Nuggets 126, Portland Trail Blazers 95: Three takeaways

The Nuggets returned to Ball Arena for the first time in nine months and delivered a dominant performance against the Portland Trail Blazers in a 126-96 win.



Despite there being no fans in attendance due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the return to the Nuggets’ home of 20 years appeared to provide a lift for Michael Malone’s team.



Nikola Jokic continued his impressive run in the preseason, dropping a near triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in just 25 minutes. Portland was led by Robert Covington, who had 15 points and three boards.

"I thought our guys did a tremendous job in all aspects of the game," Malone said."We did a much better job with shot spectrum tonight of getting the shots we're trying to create."

The Nuggets will now conclude their preseason with another matchup against the Blazers on Friday (7 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE).

Here are the takeaways:

4PM takes over



There’s the Paul Millsap Nuggets fans know and love.



Although Millsap’s presence on defense remains as sharp as when he arrived in 2017, it has been a while since he’s had a commanding performance on the other end. The 15-year veteran showed flashes of the touch that made him a four-time All-Star Wednesday, putting up 18 points and five boards on 60 percent shooting in 27 minutes of action.



Millsap did most of his damage in the first quarter, putting up 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting. It should be noted Robert Covington, a stout NBA defender, spent several possessions guarding the Louisiana Tech product. With each passing shot made, Millsap’s confidence became more evident. Late in the second quarter, the power forward tapped an offensive board to Gary Harris who returned the ball to Millsap. A second later, Millsap would throw a crisp, no-look pass to Michael Porter Jr. for an emphatic finish at the rim.





While it is always critical to not get carried away with preseason, it was an encouraging sign for a player who acknowledged some of his offensive struggles in the postseason.

"I think tonight was a good tone setter for how we can play or how we need to play going forward,” Millsap said after the game.

Defense and threes all day



Throughout training camp, Michael Malone noted the need to open up the team’s offense a bit more and emphasized three-point shooting as a priority. Wednesday night proved the approach can be effective for his team.



The Nuggets launched a whooping 46 three-pointers in their preseason home opener against the Blazers. It’s a total that tied their season-high in the last campaign of 46. It was also almost double the amount of attempts they took in their first exhibition against the Warriors.

"We moved it around. We were being really unselfish; we had something like 39 assists," Jamal Murray said. "It’s hard to guard an aggressive, scoring team that can move the ball as effectively as we do. We were finding guys, guys were making shots, guys were moving for each other and it was a really fun game all-around for everyone to be out there.”

Last season, Denver was in the bottom five in the NBA in attempts from downtown (30.6) and 24th in made treys (11) per game. They had 12 players make a three against Portland.



The Nuggets were also commanding on defense. They started the contest by holding the Blazers to just 33 percent from the field, including a woeful 11.1 percent from downtown. They would maintain that defensive aggressiveness throughout the night, keeping Portland to just 37.8 percent shooting.

Thrill is back



One of the more understated storylines of last season was how much the Nuggets missed Will Barton III’s presence in the bubble this past summer. In his first full game in months, Barton III showcased why he is one of the team’s key dual threats.



Coming off the bench, Barton III finished the contest with nine points in just 19 minutes with three dimes. His impact in ball movement and penetration was pivotal for a reserve unit that struggled in the first half against the Warriors Saturday. Considering some of the departures the Nuggets had in the offseason, having Barton III in the rotation could be a significant boost for Malone’s team.

"If I'm healthy, I know what type of player I am," Barton III said. "I know what I bring to the table."