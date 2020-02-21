Nuggets honor Black History Month: Paul Millsap extends his reach in the community

When the Denver Nuggets made a splash in 2017 free agency by signing Paul Millsap, they knew what they were getting from an on-court perspective. A four-time All-Star with the Atlanta Hawks, Millsap had long established himself as a quality two-way forward in the NBA, capable of serving as a go-to option on offense, anchor on defense and steadying presence in the locker room.

However, the Nuggets didn’t just add a valuable piece to their basketball puzzle. Denver also signed a player that would go out of his way to make an impact in the community, especially one in which he grew up in. For a short period during his childhood, Millsap grew up in the Montbello neighborhood in Denver and developed his skills through youth programs in the area.

As a result, Millsap decided to have his introductory press conference at the recently-built Montbello Recreation Center.

Following a four-year stint with the Atlanta Hawks, Millsap has continued to find new ways to give back to the community. Through his foundation and CORE4 Basketball Academy, Millsap has provided new and exciting opportunities to youth in the area.

CORE4 is built on the Power of 4 philosophy (Character, Community, Commitment and Competition) and teaches local youth and basketball prospects how it will lead to life success both on and off the court.

Back in Atlanta, Millsap routinely provided school supplies for children in the community.

“Education has always been of significant importance to me and my family,” Millsap said back in 2016. “I’m thankful that through my foundation I can provide much-needed supplies to children as they start school and some relief to parents who have a hard time making ends meet.”

Just last month, Millsap launched perhaps his most significant contribution to under-privileged children by being named the first-ever PGA WORKS Ambassador.

Through a partnership between CORE4 and PGA WORKS, CORE4 will launch a golf academy that is designed to promote access to golf careers in the industry and pathways to PGA Membership. Furthermore, Millsap and CORE4 will fund a PGA WORKS Fellowship in the Georgia PGA Section.

“I am honored to be selected as the first-ever PGA WORKS Ambassador,” said Millsap. “Through CORE4, we are committed to training, educating and guiding young men and women toward success in everything they do in life. The ‘Power of 4’ philosophy aligns perfectly with the PGA WORKS platform, and I am extremely excited to help elevate PGA WORKS programming, which highlights a path to a career in the golf industry.”

What is clear is that while the 35-year-old forward has carved out a successful path on the court and his contributions throughout the community speak volumes towards the impact he has had during his time in the NBA.