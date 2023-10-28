Nuggets begin season 2-0 with victory over Grizzlies

The Denver Nuggets are 2-0. The perfect start to a title-defense season.

Denver won on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies, 108-104, on Friday night. This broke a three-game losing streak at Memphis' home arena of the FedExForum. (Denver's last road victory in Memphis occurred way back in 2021).

“First off, a win is a win. Especially on the road against the team that had the best home record in the NBA last year," said head coach Michael Malone after the game.

Friday's contest was fast-paced, but the Grizzlies found a way to muck it up and play physically. Memphis won the rebounding game, 48-39, because of their non-stop hustle.

"We got out-rebounded by nine," said Malone after the game. "So, I know we're 2-0, but we've been out-rebounded our first two games this season, and that has to change. We need everybody on the glass. It can't be just Michael (Porter Jr.) and Nikola (Jokić) like it was tonight."

Jokić did not have his best game and turned the ball over 9 separate times because of Memphis' relentless physicality. Still, he and Jamal Murray took the Nuggets home by scoring or assisting on all of Denver's buckets in the clutch. It was a monster crunchtime performance from the Nuggets' star duo.

Denver didn't let an atypical game from their superstar center trickle down to the rest of the team. In fact, the story of the game might've been Denver's reserves. It spoke to the depth and resilience of this Nuggets bench.

Reggie Jackson ran the offense to perfection and accumulated 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting in 22 minutes of play. He also recorded 6 assists and turned the ball over zero times. Peyton Watson was also incredibly disruptive and recorded 3 blocks and 1 steal, and he hit two three-pointers on the other end. Zeke Nnaji got a nod from Coach Malone for his defense against Grizzlies All-Star, Jaren Jackson Jr., after the game.

"I thought that second unit, they were impactful. They played well," said Malone. "And that's gonna be really important for us as we move forward."

Things started out sluggish, as neither team could find any rhythm offensively, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was an early standout. Denver's starting shooting guard was everywhere on defense and broke up three separate Memphis fastbreak plays. Halfway through the quarter, the Nuggets went on a 16-5 run behind 7 points from Jamal Murray. Denver finished the first quarter ahead, 25-18.

Reggie Jackson stepped in for Murray and carried the torch excellently, making 3 of his 5 shots in the second quarter. He also had a pair of outrageous dimes. One was a crosscourt slingshot pass to Peyton Watson in the corner, and the other was a nice dump-off pass to Christian Braun in transition. Speaking of Watson, he was everywhere on defense, recording two blocks in the same possession and picking away a steal for a coast-to-coast bucket. He also made two three-pointers, a great sign for Denver. However, the pesky Grizzlies wouldn't go away thanks to 23 combined first half points from Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart, and Denver entered the second half with a 61-56 lead.

Michael Porter Jr. began to heat up in the third quarter, hitting a stepback three in transition and a tough finish at the rim through a sea of defenders. After his slow start on offense, Caldwell-Pope joined him by rattling home a pair of jumpers. The quarter ended in style, as Watson skied for a monster rejection that's an early candidate for the best block of the NBA season. Behind that block, Denver entered the fourth quarter with a ten-point lead, up 89-79.

Things got interesting in the fourth quarter when Memphis went on a 12-4 run after two three-pointers from Derrick Rose, the second of which forced a timeout from Denver. Jokić steadied the show by checking in at 7:28 and hitting a floater. However, Rose wasn't done wreaking havoc against Denver's defense. First, he slung a crosscourt dime to Desmond Bane for three. Then, he hit a free-throw line jumper to give Memphis its first lead of the game.

Murray and Jokić decided it was takeover time. Nikola hit a pick-and-pop three-pointer off a pass from Murray, and on the very next possession, Murray faked Smart into another area code on his stepback three-pointer. Smart made it a one-point game by hitting a floater at the 40-second mark in the period. But it was Murray's time to shine. He drove hard to the rim, drew in a crowd of three defenders, and dropped the perfect pass off to Aaron Gordon.