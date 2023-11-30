Nuggets beat Rockets at home for third straight win

Don't look now, but the Denver Nuggets are on a three-game win streak.

Denver took down the Houston Rockets, 134-124, in a high-scoring affair. Jamal Murray made his long-awaited return after missing nearly a month of basketball with a hamstring strain.

Murray finished with 16 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds. Unfortunately, he tweaked his ankle in the first two minutes of the game but stayed in and played through the pain.

This was a big win for the Nuggets, who entered Wednesday's game at 0-2 against the Rockets this season. Denver is set to host Houston again next week for their fourth meetup in less than 25 games.

"It was good to beat that team," said head coach Michael Malone. "They manhandled us twice down in Houston."

Wednesday's victory brought Denver's overall record to 13-6 on the season and gave them sole possession of the second seed in the Western Conference. Only the 13-4 Minnesota Timberwolves are ahead of them.

Michael Porter Jr. had it going all night and finished with a season-high 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting and 7-of-12 from three-point range. He also recorded 10 rebounds and a season-high 5 assists. This was MPJ's fifth double-double of the season.

"I was getting a lot of good looks, and they were falling tonight," said Porter Jr. "They like to switch everything. So, I was trying to come up and set screens, slip out, and confuse them for a second, and I got a couple of threes that way."

Nikola Jokić finished with 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds. This was Jokić's seventh triple-double of the season.

"In that pocket, he's the best in the world at that shot," said Porter Jr. about Jokić's short-range game. "Probably the best ever to touch a basketball in that pocket with that floater."

The Nuggets as a team shot the ball brilliantly from deep at 44.2 percent. More impressively, they recorded 37 assists to just 4 total turnovers. It was a remarkable performance in terms of taking care of the basketball.

The Nuggets started the game on a roll and quickly went on a 23-9 run to begin the first quarter. Porter Jr. was in an early rhythm from deep, hitting four three-pointers in the first quarter to reach a team-high 12 points. Denver finished the first 12 minutes of play up 41-26.

Porter Jr. continued to shoot the ball with remarkable efficiency in the second quarter, and Jokić decided to join in the fun. Both players finished with 11 points in the period, allowing the Nuggets to enter halftime with a 76-59 lead.

Things got interesting in the third quarter. Jalen Green came alive for the Rockets with 19 points on 6-of-6 shooting. This allowed Houston to go on a 14-6 run. Jokić and Porter Jr. kept things steady for Denver. MPJ hit an absurdly difficult sidestep three-pointer to reach the 30-point mark at the end of the period, and Denver entered the fourth quarter with a 108-97 lead.