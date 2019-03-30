Denver Nuggets’ Backcourt Comes Alive in Impressive Victory over OKC Thunder

Coming off one of the worst performances of the season in Houston, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets’ backcourt sparked a dynamic turnaround just 24 hours later in Oklahoma City in a 115-105 win over the Thunder.

It was a night to remember for Murray, who poured in 27 points on 55 percent shooting and added nine assists and five rebounds with zero turnovers. That last stat might be the most noteworthy one of Friday’s win as Oklahoma City leads the NBA in forced turnovers (16.9). Murray was unguardable at times as the Thunder tried a variety of defensive looks on the 22-year-old but couldn’t slow him down.

"This might've been Jamal Murray's best game, most complete game, in a Nuggets uniform." Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the win. “I loved how he played tonight. He ran his team…he scored big baskets and he defended at a high level. That’s the Jamal Murray we need every night moving forward.”

Mason Plumlee believes it was another step in the growth process for Murray.

“When I got here, it wasn’t a forgone conclusion that Jamal was the starting point guard, he had to earn that.” Plumlee said. “Now he’s earning a leadership role on this team and it's exciting to see.”

Malone agrees with Plumlee’s assessment.

“I was really excited watching him play…because of the leadership. That’s what we need. Yes, we need talent. But we have a young man tonight, who for me, really grew up and took a big step in the right direction.”

As good as Murray was, he wasn’t the only backcourt player to have a significant impact against the Thunder. Monte Morris was a big reason why the Denver’s second unit got back on track after a poor showing against the Rockets on Thursday.

“They were great in managing the team,” Plumlee said. “Jamal was hitting big shots and Monte was setting up some. It’s a luxury to have two lead guards like that.”

Morris rallied the reserves in the second quarter as he set up Plumlee for an impressive alley oop early on. He then proceeded to assist the Nuggets’ next two baskets, finding Trey Lyles and Malik Beasley. Those three plays kept the Thunder at bay and built real momentum for the Nuggets. At the end of the first half, the Nuggets had dished out 17 assists and Morris was a big part of that.

“That’s what you love about Monte Morris, he ran that second unit,” Malone said. “Monte was terrific all night long, all year long. I’m not even surprised when he plays at the level that he does.”

Defensively, the Nuggets backcourt was equally impressive. Gary Harris isn’t back to his best offensively yet, but he’s certainly impacting games in taking on difficult assignments and making key stops. He was shadowing the 2017 MVP, Russell Westbrook. Thanks to Harris’ hounding defense, the Thunder’s All-Star was quiet in the first half, shooting 4-of-9 for 10 points.

The Nuggets have won three in a row at Chesapeake Energy Arena for the first time in franchise history. Murray, Morris and Harris are a significant reason why the team was able to accomplish it on Friday night.

Bench Unit Back to its Best

The Nuggets reserves bounced back from quiet showing in Houston as it outpaced the Thunder’s second unit 31-25. It was a big contrast from their performance just 24 hours ago. Outside of Morris, who had 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting, the Nuggets bench shot just 3-of-21 from the floor and wasn’t able to contain Austin Rivers.

Plumlee acknowledged the bench unit was motivated to put that performance behind them.

“We needed a big game from the bench,” he said. “We’ve counted on us to give [the team] a lift all year and it was good to see it again.”