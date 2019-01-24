Nuggets Fall at Jazz

The Denver Nuggets blemished their unbeaten record against the Northwest division foes with a 114-108 loss to the Utah Jazz Wednesday Night at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

The matchup between the teams, seeded No. 2 and No. 7 respectively in the Western Conference heading into the contest, was heated from beginning.

Utah scored the game’s first eight points while the Nuggets did not get on the board until the 9:56 mark of the first quarter when forward Torrey Craig slammed home a pass from center Nikola Jokić. Both the Jazz’s Derrick Favors and Denver’s Mason Plumlee were ejected when the two got into an altercation with 2:46 remaining in the first.

In the second, the Nuggets would storm back. After trailing by as many as 13, briefly taking the lead at 31-30 on a pull-up 3-pointer from wing Will Barton with 10:48 left in the quarter amid a 9-4 Nuggets run. The Jazz, who went a franchise-record 13 of 26 from 3-point range, through 24 minutes took a 65-58 lead into the break.

Denver would have gone into the fourth down double-digits had Barton not knocked down a contest 3-pointer with 19.4 seconds to play in the third to bring the Nuggets to within eight. Denver trimmed their deficit down to four on a jumper from former Jazz Trey Lyles with 10:06 left.

The Nuggets (31-15) would pull to within four once again on a 3-pointer with 1:27 left, but the Jazz would stand tall and preserve the win down the stretch.

“We definitely competed, but that should be given regardless of who we play,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We get paid good money to compete.”

Second-year Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 35 points on 12-25 shooting to go along with six rebounds and six assists. Ricky Rubio (17), Joe Ingles (14), Rudy Gobert (15) and Jae Crowder (15) also registered double-digit point tallies.

Jokić, an all-star candidate, posted his 31st double-double of the season with 28 rebounds and 21 rebounds in addition to six assists. Barton ended the night with a season-high 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes, his most sense returning after less than two weeks ago after missing more than 30 games due to injury. Gary Harris had 16 points. Lyles chipped in with a dozen and reserve point guard Monte Morris added 10 points.

Utah (27-22) connected on a season-high 19 of 46 3-point-attempts.

“We just were not mentally prepared, some of us, tonight,” Malone said. “Some of us were not mentally ready to play this game. Some of us were not in tune to what we were trying to do defensively, and we had breakdown after breakdown after breakdown.”

The Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns Friday night at 7 p.m. MT. The game will be aired live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.