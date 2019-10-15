Denver Nuggets, Live Nation announce Adventure Club as opening night act

The Denver Nuggets are bringing back Mile High City Nights for the 2019-20 season, and in partnership with Live Nation are excited to announce Adventure Club as this year’s first act on Nuggets Opening Night, Oct. 25th.

Launched last year, Mile High City Nights feature live halftime performances by major musical acts and DJ’s. The six nights (all Friday home games) for the upcoming season coincide with the nights the team will wear their Statement Edition “Mile High City” uniforms.

Adventure Club will perform an exclusive set during the pre-game tailgate on the Pepsi Center plaza, from 5:45-6:15 p.m., followed by an energetic performance during halftime of the home opener against the Suns.

With numerous achievements under their belts, electronic duo Adventure Club – made up of Leighton James and Christian Srigley - have built an empire within the electronic dance community. Hailing from Montreal, Canada, Adventure Club has graced the stages of some of the world’s largest music festivals, crafted top 40 hits “Crash”, “Wonder” and their most popular dubstep remix to date, “Crave You” by Flight Facilities - amassing over 34 million streams on SoundCloud - and released their first full-length album, Red //Blue, which went #1 on Dance and Electronic charts in North America.

The full list of dates are as follows: 10/25, 11/8, 11/22, 12/20, 3/27 and 4/3. Future acts will be announced on a rolling basis.

Tickets for the home-opening game against the Suns can be purchased here