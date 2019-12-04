Denver Nuggets Announce Morgxn to Headline 2019 Pride Night on Saturday, Dec. 14

DENVER—The Denver Nuggets in partnership with Live Nation, are pleased to announce that singer-songwriter morgxn will headline this season’s Pride Night on Saturday, Dec. 14, when the Nuggets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. This is the third annual Pride Night the Nuggets will host as part of a continued focus on celebrating the fans that make up the fabric of the city.

2019 has been a banner year for morgxn whose song “home ft. WALK THE MOON” was a top 10 smash at alternative radio, culminating in performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Good Morning America and Last Call with Carson Daly. morgxn’s music has been featured in Rolling Stone, V Magazine, Billboard, Paper Magazine, NME, Ladygunn, OUT Magazine, Idolator and NYLON, to name a few, as well as megawatt licensing looks on ABC, HBO, Showtime, NBC, The CW, CBS and more. He has toured extensively and launched his first US headline tour this year as well as performing at Hangout Fest, Live on The Green, Bumbershoot and Life is Beautiful festivals.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST. For more information and tickets, including a limited-edition Pride hat, please visit: https://Nuggets.KSETickets.com/Pride and use code “NUGPRIDE”