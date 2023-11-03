Nuggets and Mavericks face off in first game of the In-Season Tournament

Let the games begin.

Denver is taking on the undefeated Dallas Mavericks at home in their first game of the In-Season Tournament.

The NBA's brand-new FIFA-styled tournament will run all the way until early December, and this is the first of four Group Stage seeding games. Winning out these Group Stage games sends Denver to the knockout round; these Group Stage games will count toward the regular season standings. For more information on the In-Season Tournament, check out our all-inclusive preview from this week.

This will also be the first time that Denver plays on their In-Season Tournament court and dons their brand-new '5280' City Edition uniforms, which you can read more about here.

Let's take a look at the injury report before we get into this headline matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Christian Braun — PROBABLE (Right Shin Strain)

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Nikola Jokić — PROBABLE (Low Back Pain)

Jamal Murray — PROBABLE (Right Quadriceps Contusion)



Dallas:



Greg Brown III — OUT (G League Assignment)

Dexter Dennis — OUT (G League Assignment)

Kyrie Irving — QUESTIONABLE (Left Foot Sprain)

Maxi Kleber— QUESTIONABLE (Right Small Toe Dislocation)

A.J. Lawson — OUT (G League Assignment)

Dallas has had an amazing start to the year. They're one of two remaining undefeated teams, going 4-0 with wins against the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets.

Luka Dončić has looked like an MVP candidate by tallying a near triple-double. He's averaging an NBA-best 33.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists in four games on fantastic shooting efficiency: 51.1 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from three-point range.

Rookie Dereck Lively II has been a big part of Luka's ascension. The 19-year-old is averaging 8.5 points on 78.9 percent shooting, and his ability to play above the rim has fit in masterfully with Dončić's pick-and-roll game. He's the best rim-running big man the Mavericks have had in years.

Grant Williams has also been an excellent addition to the Mavericks and has made a ridiculous 54.3 percent of his three-pointers.

Together, with Williams and Kyrie Irving spacing the floor, Lively II and Dončić should greatly test Denver's pick-and-roll defense.

Denver (4-1) is coming off a 110-89 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. This was Denver's first loss since Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami HEAT, and it was the team's largest loss since April 4 of the 2022-23 regular season. Poor shooting doomed Denver, who made just 39.6 percent of their shots against the Wolves and 19.6 percent of their threes.

Nikola Jokić won the first Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday and is averaging 26.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 7.4 assists on 60.4 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three.

Meetups between Dončić and Jokić are never to be missed, especially when both players are looking like early MVP candidates. So, this should be quite the competitive start to Denver's In-Season Tournament journey.