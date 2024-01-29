Nuggets and Bucks play in battle of two title contenders

Two of the five best teams in the league go head-to-head on Monday night.

Here's a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Collin Gillespie — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Braxton Key — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Julian Strawther — OUT (Right Knee Contusion/Sprain)

Milwaukee:

Giannis Antetokounmpo — PROBABLE (Non-Covid Illness)

TyTy Washington Jr. — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Only five teams in the NBA have reached at least 32 wins at this point in the season, the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks being two of them. Those two contenders face off to begin the week.

The Bucks' season has been eventful, to put it gently. Milwaukee's front office swung a massive trade in the summer and acquired eight-time All-Star, Damian Lillard, from the Portland Trail Blazers. That blockbuster move coerced Bucks' superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, to sign a massive extension with the franchise shortly after.

By all accounts, that trade has been successful. Milwaukee sits at 32-14 on the season and is second in the Eastern Conference standings. Recently, Lillard and Antetokounmpo were selected as All-Star starters. Giannis, in particular, is having a career year: 31 points per game on a career-high 61 percent shooting from the field, along with 11.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Still, Milwaukee's season hasn't been without some turbulence. Lillard wasn't the only big offseason move for the Bucks. They also hired rookie head coach, Adrian Griffin, to replace Mike Budenholzer.

Griffin's tenure didn't last long. The organization parted ways with him on January 23rd and quickly agreed to terms with veteran coach, Doc Rivers. Rivers is expected to make his coaching debut for Milwaukee against the Nuggets.

Denver is coming off a weekend win against the Philadelphia 76ers. They, too, house an All-Star starter, Nikola Jokić, who's been absolutely incredible as of late. Jokić is averaging 26.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 8.4 assists on 72.3 percent shooting from the field.

Denver is 32-15 this season. They're 18-4 at home.