Denver Nuggets Advance to Face Trail Blazers: Social Media celebrates

The Denver Nuggets overcame a resilient San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference semifinals for the first time since 2009. Social media certainly took note after the win.

Here are the best reactions:

6:49 in Serbia. Don't sleep on Jokic! — KiselaVoda(izvetrela) (@KiselaVoda3) April 28, 2019

Classy move Spurs fans!



Good series y’all. Good luck in the 2nd round #GoSpursGo — Frankie Leal (@Panchitoleal10) April 28, 2019

as heartbreaking as it is as a spurs fan, good luck — Jorge (@jorgeazayas) April 28, 2019

Even a well-known critic praised the Nuggets for the their win