Denver Nuggets Advance to Face Trail Blazers: Social Media celebrates
The Denver Nuggets overcame a resilient San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference semifinals for the first time since 2009. Social media certainly took note after the win.
Here are the best reactions:
6:49 in Serbia. Don't sleep on Jokic!
— KiselaVoda(izvetrela) (@KiselaVoda3) April 28, 2019
— Nuggets | Yankees | Jets (@rmoore2nd) April 28, 2019
Denver stand up !!!! pic.twitter.com/PvIwuj8zhR
— Chiefy (@richhomiechief)
April 28, 2019
Classy move Spurs fans!
Good series y’all. Good luck in the 2nd round #GoSpursGo
— Frankie Leal (@Panchitoleal10) April 28, 2019
as heartbreaking as it is as a spurs fan, good luck
— Jorge (@jorgeazayas) April 28, 2019
Even a well-known critic praised the Nuggets for the their win
Congrats to the Nuggets. Jokic obviously was the best player on the floor. Such a great scorer/passer with such soft hands and feel. Just ... too ... good.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 28, 2019
