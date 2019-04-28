Denver Nuggets Advance to Face Trail Blazers: Social Media celebrates

by Alex Labidou
Nuggets.com Staff Writer
@LabidouA
Posted: Apr 28, 2019

The Denver Nuggets overcame a resilient San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference semifinals for the first time since 2009. Social media certainly took note after the win.

Here are the best reactions:

Classy move Spurs fans!

Even a well-known critic praised the Nuggets for the their win

Tags
Barton, Will, Beasley, Malik, Craig, Torrey, Harris, Gary, Jokic, Nikola

Related Content

Barton, Will

Beasley, Malik

Craig, Torrey

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter