Denver Nuggets add depth, defensive versatility to backcourt with addition of Shaq Harrison

With the Denver Nuggets in the midst of their longest winning streak of the season (seven games), there’s always room to grow and add to the team.

The Nuggets did just that Thursday, with the announcement that they have signed guard Shaquille Harrison to a two-way contract, a spot that was previously held by Greg Whittington.

Harrison didn’t play much as a member of the Utah Jazz to begin this season, but the 27-year-old has appeared in 156 NBA games over the past four seasons, which included 23 starts across two seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

So what exactly are the Nuggets adding to the backcourt with this signing?

Defense.

Despite being listed at 6’4” (though that had become somewhat of a mystery on NBA Twitter), Harrison can guard multiple positions and has carved out a career in the NBA as a result of his tenacious defense. It doesn’t take long to understand why Harrison has stuck around in the NBA despite going undrafted in 2016.

The numbers also back up the eye test when it comes to Harrison’s defense. In his first three seasons, Harrison never posted a defensive box plus-minus below 1.5, which included his 2.4 DBPM in the 2019-20 season with the Bulls.

During that 2019-20 season, Chicago’s defense was 6.3 points per 100 possessions better with Harrison on the floor, which ranked in the 90th percentile. Furthermore, Harrison ranked 15th across the entire league in ESPN’s defensive real plus-minus (2.99) during that 2019-20 campaign.

Looking closer at the impact Harrison had on Chicago's defense, the Bulls had a 99.7 Defensive Rating in 484 minutes with Harrison on the court during the 2019-20 season and a 110 Defensive Rating when he was off the court.

A big portion of Harrison’s value on the defensive end comes from his ability to generate steals, as he’s averaged 2.3 steals per-36 minutes across his four NBA seasons. The Kansas City, Missouri native also owns a career 3.1 steal percentage and 2.1 block percentage, both elite numbers.

As mentioned earlier, Harrison can play and defend multiple positions, which has been reflected in his career so far. Over the past four seasons, Harrison has spent 56 percent of his minutes at shooting guard, 36 percent at point guard, and even eight percent at small forward.

Questions arise when focusing on the offensive end of the floor, as Harrison isn’t a typical guard that will initiate the offense and has had struggles from beyond the arc (career 28.9 percent 3-point shooter).

However, landing in the Mile High City should present Harrison with his best opportunity to succeed on that end of the floor by playing off Denver’s plethora of offensive creators. With the ball not in his hands, Harrison can focus on cutting to the basket and receiving some of the most open 3-point attempts he’s ever seen in the NBA.

Harrison did knock down 39.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts during the 2019-20 season, albeit on a very small sample of 33 total attempts.

As a result of a decreased offensive role, Harrison can simply focus on giving it his all on the defensive end, especially when Denver is going up against the elite guards in the Western Conference such as Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker, and Damian Lillard.

Following the departure of Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton at the trade deadline, Denver has responded by filling up the backcourt depth with the addition of Harrison, who could prove to be a major defensive contributor down the stretch run of the season.