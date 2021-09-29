Denver Nuggets Announce Official Watch Party Schedule for 21-22 season Presented by PointsBet

Watch parties are back!

The Denver Nuggets announce the official watch party schedule for the 2021-2022 regular season. This marks the return of official Watch Parties for the first time since the beginning of the 2020 season. All Watch Parties are presented by PointsBet.

The first Watch Party will take place Wednesday, October 20 at Sports Column when the Nuggets face off against the Phoenix Suns in the season opener. Sports Column is located at 1930 Blake St in Denver, CO.

Watch Parties are a great place to watch the game with fellow die-hard Nuggets fans! Games and prizes will be available at every Watch Party. Signed gear will be given away and fans can take home Denver Nuggets swag. The Denver Nuggets Dancers, DJ Paws the Music, and Supermascot Rocky will make appearances at every Watch party, too!

For more information on upcoming Watch Parties and other Denver Nuggets events sign up for Nuggets Insider HERE.