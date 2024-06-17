Nuggets 2023-24 Season-In-Review: Jamal Murray 

Jamal Murray played a major role in leading the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever NBA championship in the spring of 2023. He followed that up by turning in his best regular season to date, notching career highs in multiple statistical categories.

Jamal showcased continued growth as a passer, particularly with making reads in the pocket to his co-star, Nikola Jokić. Their two-man game remains one of the toughest actions in the NBA to defend.

Murray also had a sizzling season as an outside shooter, particularly off-the-dribble, and ranked atop the league in numerous pull-up shooting-related three-point statistics.

Highlights from Jamal's 2023-24

Murray started the year off strong with 21 points on Nuggets Ring Night versus the Los Angeles Lakers. He followed that up by recording two of his 11 total double-doubles in Denver’s next five games. This included an 18-point and season-high 14-assist night against the Utah Jazz.

He then suffered a hamstring strain on November 4th that kept him out for more than a month. He returned full-time to the floor on December 6th and excelled almost immediately, scoring at least 20 points in 19 of his next 26 games. In five of those games, he racked up north of 30 points. That was highlighted by his season-high 37-point night against the Detroit Pistons.

Some other key performances from that month-long stretch...

He scored 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting versus the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

Then, on January 19th, in one of Denver’s biggest games of the year, Murray delivered 35 points on 15-of-21 from the field, 5 assists, and 8 rebounds against the Boston Celtics, who went on to win a league-high 64 games in the regular season.

He had another 35-point showing on January 29th versus the Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard-led Milwaukee Bucks.

Shortly after, Murray had a three-game streak of double-doubles from February 2nd to February 8th.

Murray came out of the All-Star break on a mission and scored 20 or more points in eight of his first 13 games. He tied his season-high of 37 points on March 7th when Denver hosted the Utah Jazz.

Jamal closed the year out strong with a 35-point outing versus the San Antonio Spurs on April 12th. In total, he had 8 games of 30 points or more during the 2023-24 regular season.

He then had a highlight-filled first round of the NBA playoffs. There, he hit not one...

...but TWO game-winning shots against the Los Angeles Lakers, the second of which clinched the series for Denver. Murray scored 32 points on 13-of-28 from the field and 5-of-10 from deep, plus 7 assists, in that pivotal Game 5.

When Denver fell into an 0-2 hole in the second round, Murray rescued his team with a 24-point showing on 11-of-21 shooting in Game 3. He was a major reason why Denver was able to steal the road playoff game in Minnesota.

Murray scored a playoff-run-high 35 points in the Game 7 loss to the Timberwolves.

Key stats from Murray's 2023-24 season

Jamal had a career year, according to numerous counting statistics. He tied his career-high in points per game with 21.2 on average. He had a career-best year as a passer with 6.5 assists per game and a 31.2 percent assist percentage. 2023-24 was also his most efficient season, as Murray shot a career-high 48.1 percent from the field and a career-best 42.5 percent from three-point land. Oh, and he even blocked a career-high 37 total shots!

Advanced statistics tend to support the notion that this was Murray’s best regular season. He posted career-highs in VORP (Value Over Replacement Player), PER (Player Efficiency Rating), Win Shares, Defensive Win Shares, Box Plus-Minus, Defensive Box Plus-Minus, and Offensive Box Plus-Minus.

Murray's 42.6 percent pull-up three-point percentage ranked third in the NBA for players who took at least 100 off-the-dribble threes.

His 44.7 percent shooting on non-corner three-pointers ranked third among players who took at least 100 above-the-break three-pointers. That's also a career-high for him.

He shot a career-high 47 percent from the midrange. That was the eleventh-best midrange shooting percentage for players who took at least 200 midrange shots.

Murray made 43.4 percent of his step-back three-pointers.

He became the third player in NBA history to make at least 100 threes and have at least 75 stocks (blocks plus steals) in each of his first seven seasons, joining Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum.

Jamal became the first player in Nuggets history to shoot 83 percent or better from the free-throw line in each of his first seven seasons.

He joined David Thompson as the only Nuggets’ guards to average at least 20 points per game and shoot at least 48 percent from the field.

The 27-year-old had a record of 44-15 (.746 winning percentage) in his 59 games played this season— the best record by any player in Nuggets history with at least 50 games played in a season.