Nuggets 2023-24 Season-In-Review: Christian Braun

Christian Braun has been nothing but a resounding success since being drafted by the Nuggets 21st overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

In his rookie season, he quickly established himself as a fixture in Micheal Malone's rotation. He then had a tremendous playoff run and became just the fourth rookie of the last 20 years to drop at least 15 points in an NBA Finals game.

His second year in the NBA was about continued growth. The coaching staff put more responsibility on his plate in terms of ball-handling and creation duties, and though there were understandable growing pains, Braun became a more versatile pro who set career highs in numerous counting statistics. He played perhaps the best basketball of his young career in the 2024 postseason, even closing some games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.

CB's still the same hard-nosed player who hangs his hat on defense, but he's elevated the rest of his skill set. His three-point shooting has improved, as has his ball-handling and floor-mapping. Testing the limits of his ceiling worked well for Denver; he exits the year as a better and more skilled player. General Manager, Calvin Booth, even recently called Braun a starting caliber wing.

Highlights from CB's second year

Braun showed signs of comfortability in mid-November when he reached double figures for five straight games. That was highlighted by his November 17th performance against the New Orleans Pelicans when CB dazzled with 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists off the bench. Those 25 points wound up being a season-high for the then-22-year-old, and he made 3 of his 5 three-pointers.

The University of Kansas product notched his first-ever double-double on February 22nd against the Washington Wizards when he scored 12 points and scooped up 10 rebounds.

In late March, Braun had back-to-back 17-point outings against the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies. That was when we really started to see the fruits of Braun's labor while acclimating to his new role. He looked as comfortable as we'd seen him taking the ball up the court after rebounds and hoisting shots off the dribble.

Braun went a combined 15-of-25 from the field during this two-game stretch, and he accumulated 13 total rebounds and 8 assists.

In Denver's final game of the regular season, he registered his second career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, plus 5 assists.

Braun was a key member of Coach Malone's playoff rotation and averaged a career-high 17 minutes per game off the bench. He put up 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting in Game 2 of the first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Braun was even better in the second round against Minnesota and was tasked with guarding Timberwolves superstar, Anthony Edwards. He was up for the challenge and held Edwards to 4-of-12 shooting (33.3 percent) in 26:35 total minutes.

On the other side of the ball, CB scored 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals. He filled the box score in Game 5 with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks against Minnesota.

Key stats from Braun's 2023-24 season

Braun played in all 82 games this year. He's the seventh 22-year-old in franchise history to suit up for that many games in a season.

Christian also became the first player in Nuggets franchise history to play more than 90 games (regular season and postseason) in each of his first two seasons in the NBA.

He finished the year with 42 steals, 35 blocks, and 63 total made three-pointers, making him the fourth-youngest player in franchise history to tally at least 35 steals, 35 blocks, and 50 three-pointers in a season.

Christian set career-highs in points (7.3), rebounds (3.7), assists (1.6), and blocks per game (0.4) in the regular season. He followed that up by notching playoff career-highs in minutes (17), points (5.1), rebounds (2.7), assists (0.8), and blocks per game (0.4) in the 2024 postseason.

He shot a career-high 38.4 percent from three-point land on 164 total attempts, 1.8 percent better than the league's average three-point percentage.