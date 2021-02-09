Denver Nuggets 112, Milwaukee Bucks 125: Three takeaways

The Nuggets got off to a bright start against the Bucks but couldn’t sustain it as the team suffered a 125-112 defeat at Ball Arena.

Nikola Jokić came off his career night in Sacramento by leading all scorers with 35 points to go along with 12 rebounds, six assists, and zero turnovers. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the night with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks to lead the Bucks.

Denver managed to put up 42 points on Milwaukee, the league’s seventh-best rated defensive team, in the first quarter. Unfortunately, the team’s offense stagnated for the rest of the game as it put 70 points in the remaining three quarters.

"We still find ourselves trying to figure out how to be a team that plays a lot better in the second half," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said.

This is now the third loss in a row for Malone’s team, who will look to put an end to an unwanted streak Wednesday when it hosts the Cavaliers (7 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE).

"I don't want to be resilient anymore, I want to be the team that hits first," Jamal Murray said after the game.

Here are the takeaways:

Thrill’s strong first half

Sunday’s loss in Sacramento highlighted the need for players outside of Nikola Jokić to step up and help offensively. Will Barton III heeded that call with a sizzling opening 24 minutes against Milwaukee.

The veteran swingman put on a show with 20 on 7 of 11 shooting in the opening two quarters. The output was significant due to the level of confidence the 29-year-old showed in all of those buckets. Barton III was consistently making dazzling drives to the rim and felt at ease from behind the arc, hitting 3 of 5 from downtown.

Although Barton III wasn’t able to replicate those efforts in the second half, it was an overall positive performance from a player who was averaging just 10 points on 35 percent shooting in his last two games.

Struggles all over

The Nuggets stormed out of the gates, hitting an incredible 68 percent from the field in the opening 12 minutes. While a drop-off was inevitable, especially against the second-best team in the East, the steep drop is concerning.

Denver shot 27.3 percent in the second quarter and followed that up by converting 37 percent in the third. Lastly, the Nuggets had just nine assists to six turnovers in the second half. Compounding those issues was Milwaukee’s advantage on the glass. The Bucks outrebounded the Nuggets 50-38.

"We're not getting back, we're not talking enough, we're just not being good enough. We do it for stints, we do it for parts of the game, but we're not withstanding for the lengths that we need to. Our offense isn't keeping up the way that we normally do," Murray said of the team's recent issues.

The rebounding also played a part in the Bucks’ 16 fast break points, an area Malone warned about prior to the game. In the second half, Milwaukee scored 66 points on 56.1 percent shooting.

"We've lost three in a row because we haven't defended anybody," Malone said.

Nikola’s brilliance continues

Jokić followed up a historic 50-point night with one of his most efficient showings of the season, hitting 50 percent of his shots – including 3 of 6 from downtown. He was also perfect from the free-throw line and gave up zero turnovers, the one issue he struggled with earlier in the 2020-21 campaign.

While the Nuggets are currently on a three-game losing streak, the team’s all-world center continues to fight to get this group back to its best. Prior to Monday’s game, Jokić was averaging 33.2 points, 10 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 blocks on 58.4 percent shooting in his last five outings.

"I need to be a leader, I need to be the best I can be on the floor. I need to help everybody," Jokić explained about his rise in production. "I need to be the best player."