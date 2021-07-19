Nuggets 2021 NBA Mock Draft Monday – July 19

The clock continues to count down to 2021 NBA Draft night, with a little over a week away until a new crop of top prospects joins the Association.

For the Denver Nuggets, draft workouts have been held over the past week as the team continues to get a closer look at some players that may be available at pick 26.

Denver can go in several directions when it comes to this year’s draft, with a particular focus likely placed on adding a guard or wing as a result of Jamal Murray’s injury and the importance of having quality wing depth in the modern NBA.

However, there should be no shortage of options towards the end of the first round in this year’s draft. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the recent mock drafts and who the experts think Denver might select. The date of publication is included in parentheses.

NBC Sports (July 19): Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

Dosunmu is a big, strong, active combo-guard that fills up the star sheet. He has an active body with really nice length (6-foot-10.25 wingspan) and the ability to play both guard positions. He’s part of the big turnaround in Illinois basketball and there’s a good chance his game will translate to the next level as a rotational player.

We’ve had this player here for a while, but Denver needs depth and Dosunmu brings a little of everything to the table. He isn’t afraid to play defense, which Michael Malone will like and he should be a solid addition this late in the draft, especially for a team looking for NBA ready talent to eat minutes.

The Athletic (July 16): Tre Mann, G, Florida

Jamal Murray… we don’t know when he’ll be back. We don’t even know if we can definitely expect him to return next season. The Nuggets need some depth in the backcourt, which proved to be a problem for them in the postseason. You probably don’t want to play the 26th pick right away if you’re hoping to be a title contender, but if it comes to it, I think you can trust Tre Mann to knock down shots. He could probably compete at running a second unit pretty early into his rookie season, but defense will be an issue.

CBS Sports (July 15): Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu came back to college as a junior to improve as a shooter and try to lead Illinois to a title. He failed at the latter but achieved the former, hitting 38.6% from 3-point range (after it was 29.6% the year prior) while improving as a passer and rebounder. Glue-guy potential here with him as he does a lot of things really well but nothing at an elite level. Someone who should stick and find success.

Tankathon: Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

NBADraft.Net (July 14): Jaden Springer, G, Tennessee